Sunoco LP Files 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K

News provided by

Sunoco LP

16 Feb, 2024, 16:03 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") on February 16, 2024, filed operational and financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the Investor Relations section of the Partnership's website at www.sunocolp.com under "SEC Filings & Financial Reports," as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Sunoco LP unitholders may also request a printed copy of the report, which contains the Partnership's audited financial statements, free of charge by emailing [email protected] or by completing the request form on the Investor Relations website.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Contacts

Investors:
Scott Grischow, Treasurer, Senior Vice President – Finance
(214) 840-5660, [email protected]

Media:
Alexis Daniel, Manager – Communications
(214) 981-0739, [email protected] 

SOURCE Sunoco LP

