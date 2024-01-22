Sunoco LP to Acquire NuStar Energy L.P. in Transaction Valued at $7.3 Billion

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("Sunoco" or the "Partnership") and NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) ("NuStar") announced today that the parties have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Sunoco will acquire NuStar in an all-equity transaction valued at approximately $7.3 billion, including assumed debt.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, NuStar common unitholders will receive 0.400 Sunoco common units for each NuStar common unit, implying a 24% premium based on the 30-day VWAP's of both NuStar and Sunoco as of January 19, 2024. Sunoco has secured a $1.6 billion 364-day bridge term loan to refinance NuStar's Series A, B and C Preferred Units, Subordinated Notes, Revolving Credit Facility, and Receivables Financing Agreement.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024 upon the satisfaction of closing conditions, including approval by NuStar's unitholders and customary regulatory approvals.1

Strategic Rationale

Increases Stability: Diversifies business, adds scale, and captures benefits of vertical integration by combining two stable businesses

Diversifies business, adds scale, and captures benefits of vertical integration by combining two stable businesses Strengthens Financial Foundation: Continues Sunoco's successful capital allocation strategy on a larger scale, improving the Partnership's credit profile, and supporting a growing distribution

Continues Sunoco's successful capital allocation strategy on a larger scale, improving the Partnership's credit profile, and supporting a growing distribution Enhances Growth: More cash flow generation for reinvestment and growth across an expanded opportunity set

Positive Financial Outlook

Accretion : Immediately accretive with 10%+ accretion to distributable cash flow per LP unit by the third year following close

: Immediately accretive with 10%+ accretion to distributable cash flow per LP unit by the third year following close Synergies: At least $150 million of run-rate synergies by the third year following close

At least of run-rate synergies by the third year following close Financial Savings: Approximately $50 million per year of additional cash flow from refinancing high-cost floating rate capital

Approximately per year of additional cash flow from refinancing high-cost floating rate capital Leverage: Will achieve leverage target of 4.0x within 12-18 months post close

Will achieve leverage target of 4.0x within 12-18 months post close Distribution Growth: Supports continued distribution growth while maintaining strong coverage

1 Prior to closing, NuStar will make a cash distribution of $0.212 per common unit to its common unitholders.

Additional details will be made available today in a presentation on the Investor Relations section of Sunoco's website at www.SunocoLP.com under Webcasts and Presentations and on the Investor section of NuStar's website at www.NuStarEnergy.com.

Conference Call Information

Sunoco LP management will hold a conference call on Monday, January 22 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (9:00 a.m. Central Standard Time) to discuss the transaction. To participate, dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877 at least 10 minutes before the call and ask for the Sunoco LP conference call. The conference call will also be accessible live and for later replay via webcast in the Investor Relations section of Sunoco's website at www.SunocoLP.com under Webcasts and Presentations.

Advisors

Truist Securities served as the exclusive financial advisor to Sunoco. Truist and Bank of America provided committed financing. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as Sunoco's legal advisors.

Barclays served as the exclusive financial advisor to NuStar. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Sidley Austin LLP acted as NuStar's legal advisors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

About NuStar

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) is an independent liquids terminal and pipeline operator. NuStar currently has approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership's combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.'s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.

