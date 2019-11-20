Sunon Introduces Three New Products for the Workplace

Aveza : A suitable office chair is warm company in a nine-to-five working life. Designed by the German design studio Form and Brand, and using cutting edge technology, the Aveza series swivels with flexibility while keeping its balance, helping users break out of the sedentary work style and adding more dynamism to their work life.

H'UP: These contemporary chairs come equipped with a backrest that follows and molds itself according to the user's spinal pattern and is adjustable within a range of 50mm and covers 130mm in height difference. Designed by Italian design firm Claudio Bellini, H'UP embraces the idea of flexibility through first-class ergonomics. With the support of the artistically-designed H-shaped backrest, H'UP is the perfect chair.

UP1: UP1, an innovative solution to change work postures. UP1, like a reliable health guardian, reminds users to switch between sitting and standing and fosters a healthy work culture. Frequently changing body positions helps reduce physical and mental stress, so one can stay engaged, energetic and participative at work.

To celebrate our new product launch, you can take part in Sunon's social media contest by sharing a photo of your favorite office corner. Like or follow the social media pages (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram) and post your favorite office corner photo with #myfavouritecorner, tagging @SunonFurniture and describe why you love it. The winners who share and earn the most engagement will win H'UP and Aveza chairs, as a gift for the upcoming Christmas. The contest dates are 20th Nov to 16th Dec. The winners will be announced on December 17th, 2019 on Sunon's social media.

Founded in 1991, Sunon has risen to the ranks of a global leader in workspace furniture. Following intensive R&D and state-of-the-art design solutions, Sunon has become a headlining manufacturer in the workspace design sector. By December 2018, Sunon had obtained 852 patents, and a sales network covering over 110 countries. Sunon has served over 160 Global Fortune 500 companies.

