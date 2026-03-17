Sunraycer celebrates start of construction of Lupinus I & II and Eagle Springs Solar + Storage projects in Texas

Two large-scale solar and battery energy storage projects in Northeast Texas will deliver new energy capacity while supporting local jobs and community partnerships.

DALLAS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunraycer Renewables LLC ("Sunraycer"), a leading developer, owner, and operator of clean energy power sites, today announced the groundbreaking of the Lupinus I & II Solar and BESS projects in Hagansport, Texas, and the Eagle Springs Solar & BESS project in Lake Creek, Texas. Together, the developments will deliver more than 620 MWdc of solar generation and over 475 MWh of battery energy storage, helping strengthen grid reliability and support economic growth in Northeast Texas.

The Lupinus I & II facility will provide 520 MWdc of solar capacity paired with 411 MWh of onsite battery energy storage, while the Eagle Springs project will add 100 MWdc of solar and 66 MWh of battery storage.

Construction at Eagle Springs is already underway, with commercial operations expected in late 2026. Groundbreaking for Lupinus I & II will take place in March 2026, with completion anticipated in early 2028.

"Breaking ground on Lupinus I & II and Eagle Springs marks an important milestone for Sunraycer as we continue to expand our renewable energy footprint in Texas," said David Lillefloren, Chief Executive Officer of Sunraycer. "These projects reflect our commitment to delivering reliable energy while investing in the communities where we operate. We are proud to partner with McCarthy to bring these facilities to life and help support Texas' growing energy needs."

McCarthy Building Companies ("McCarthy") will serve as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for both projects, leveraging its extensive experience delivering large utility-scale energy projects in Texas and across the country.

"With Lupinus I & II and Eagle Springs, we're deepening our long-term investment in Texas communities," said Dhruv Patel, president of McCarthy's Renewable Energy group. "Together with Sunraycer, we're committed to delivering these projects safely, supporting local businesses in both counties, and helping people build lasting careers in the energy industry."

The projects are located in Northeast Texas, approximately 90 miles outside of Dallas. Construction of the Lupinus and Eagle Springs projects is expected to support more than 200 local construction jobs, creating career pathways into the skilled energy trades through McCarthy's Apprenticeship Program. Sunraycer and McCarthy are prioritizing local hiring and regional suppliers, with anticipated spending on housing, goods, and services in nearby communities, including Cooper, Sulphur Springs, Greenville, Mt. Vernon, and Paris, Texas.

At Eagle Springs, the project team plans to actively engage with the community through local career fairs, fundraisers supporting fire and EMS services, holiday toy drives, and on-site demonstrations showcasing innovative energy technologies.

About Sunraycer

Sunraycer, a Crayhill Capital Management portfolio company, is a rapidly-growing, Annapolis, Maryland-based Independent Power Producer (IPP), that has a development, construction-stage, and operational pipeline of approximately 3 GW of solar and battery utility-scale power plants. Sunraycer provides pre-NTP and acquisition capital to developers involved in renewable energy projects, helping streamline the complexities of development and eliminate financing challenges. The company prioritizes industry-leading best practices in transmission analytics, land analysis, and valuation, emphasizing flexibility and optimization to adapt to evolving market conditions and technologies. Sunraycer leverages enterprise-scale partnerships with proven industry leaders, as well as an experienced and driven in-house team of renewable energy experts, to accelerate the deployment of development-stage projects. For more information, please visit https://sunraycer.com/ or follow Sunraycer on LinkedIn for the latest company updates.

About McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country, with nearly 160 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that spans all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes.

With approximately 7,400 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis; Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Austin, Channelview, Dallas, and Houston, Texas; and San Diego, Newport Beach, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee-owned. More information is available at www.mccarthy.com.

Media Contacts

For Sunraycer

Jake Forrestal

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

For McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

Patty Johnson

[email protected]

SOURCE Sunraycer Renewables