Sunraycer Executes Two Power Purchase Agreements with Google Energy for 400 MWac Texas Solar Portfolio

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunraycer Renewables, LLC ("Sunraycer"), a leading utility-scale developer, owner, and operator of solar and energy storage projects, today announced the execution of two long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Google for the Lupinus and Lupinus 2 solar projects in Texas.

The agreements will support construction and operation of Sunraycer's approximately 400 MWac Lupinus photovoltaic (PV) facility located in Franklin County, Texas. The projects are expected to achieve commercial operation in late Q4 2027.

The transaction was facilitated through LevelTen Energy's Accelerated Process ("LEAPÔ"), which expedites PPA transactions by standardizing processes and enhancing execution certainty for both developers and buyers.

"These agreements with Google represent a significant milestone for Sunraycer and underscore the strength of our development platform," said David Lillefloren, CEO at Sunraycer. "We are proud to support Google's clean energy objectives while delivering high-quality renewable infrastructure in Texas."

"Google's data centers are long-term investments in the communities we call home," said Will Conkling, Director of Energy and Power, Google. "This collaboration with Sunraycer will fuel local economic growth while helping to build a more robust and affordable energy future for Texas."

"We're pleased that LevelTen was able to support Sunraycer's and Google's PPAs through LEAPÔ. Through our proprietary process, we were able to go from RFP launch to contract execution in under 10 weeks," said Rob Collier, Senior Vice President of Marketplaces at LevelTen Energy. "We're excited to see these projects come online, and the long-term impact that they'll deliver to local communities in Texas and to the grid."

The Lupinus portfolio will deliver significant economic benefits to Franklin County, including local job creation during construction, long-term tax revenue, and ongoing regional investment. The projects will also add new affordable renewable energy capacity to the ERCOT market, supporting grid reliability amid growing electricity demand across Texas.

Sunraycer is building sustained momentum across its solar and storage portfolio, expanding in key U.S. markets and securing long-term partnerships with leading corporate offtakers and utilities to advance large-scale clean energy deployment.

About Sunraycer Renewables, LLC

Sunraycer, a Crayhill Capital Management portfolio company, is a rapidly-growing, Annapolis, Maryland-based Independent Power Producer (IPP), that has a development, construction-stage, and operational pipeline of approximately 3 GW of solar and battery utility-scale power plants. The company prioritizes industry-leading best practices in transmission analytics, land analysis, and valuation, emphasizing flexibility and optimization to adapt to evolving market conditions and technologies. Sunraycer leverages enterprise-scale partnerships with proven industry leaders, as well as an experienced and driven in-house team of renewable energy experts, to accelerate the deployment of development-stage projects.

About LevelTen

LevelTen Energy is the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, delivering the marketplaces, software, automated analytics, and expertise required to accelerate clean energy transactions. The LevelTen Platform is the world's largest online hub for renewable energy buyers, sellers, advisors, and financiers. The Platform includes the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, which delivers access to more than 4,500 power purchase agreement price offers spanning 28 countries in North America and Europe. Learn more at www.leveltenenergy.com .

Contacts

Sunraycer Media Inquiries

Jake Forrestal

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

LevelTen Press Contact

Jess Melton

Walker Sands

[email protected]

SOURCE Sunraycer Renewables