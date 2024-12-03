Sunrider International and Engage Now Africa Expand Partnership to Bring Vital Healthcare to Ghana

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, a global movement that celebrates generosity and the power of giving back, Sunrider International, a global leader in health and wellness, proudly announces the continuation of its philanthropic partnership with Engage Now Africa (ENA), a nonprofit organization committed to empowering vulnerable communities across Africa.

Building on four years of impactful collaboration, Sunrider's most recent donation in 2024 has been pivotal in the completion of the Atiyorum Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound in Ghana's Upper West Region. Finished in December 2024, the facility will deliver vital healthcare services to over 17,000 people across seven communities, offering services that improve maternal and child health, treat illnesses, and enhance community well-being.

Jennifer Hogge Ellsworth, ENA Executive Director, had this to say about teaming up with Sunrider, "Through our partnership with Sunrider, ENA will transform maternal health in the Atiyorum community, ensuring mothers receive the care and support they deserve for healthier families and brighter futures."

Since 2021, through charitable donations, Sunrider has supported ENA's mission to drive meaningful change across African communities. In Ethiopia, Sunrider support enabled the construction of the Wonber Maternal Health Center, now delivering essential care to over 30,000 women and children each year.

In addition to new infrastructure, Sunrider's funding has supported the renovation of existing clinics with upgraded medical equipment and essential training for healthcare staff, further enhancing the quality and accessibility of care.

Sunrider support has also empowered communities through Adult Literacy and Vocational Skills Training programs in Ghana. These initiatives equip individuals with practical skills in customer service, digital literacy, and vocational crafts—fostering education and creating lasting opportunities for growth.

Originally initiated by the Atiyorum community in 2001, the CHPS compound project encountered significant challenges from the beginning, including funding shortages and structural issues, which delayed its completion. With Sunrider's support, the facility was completed in December 2024 as a fully operational maternal health center, featuring:

A delivery room

Child and female wards

On-site residence for CHPS staff

A dispensary

An antenatal shed, providing a space for pregnant women to stay in later stages of pregnancy or while awaiting labor

Treatment rooms for wound care and immunizations

This latest collaboration between Sunrider and ENA reinforces their shared mission to enhance lives throughout Africa and drive transformative change in underserved communities.

"Our partnership with Engage Now Africa truly reflects Sunrider's deep commitment to creating lasting change in the communities that need it most. We are proud to play a key role in completing the Atiyorum Community Health Compound Facility, ensuring that tens of thousands of people will have access to the critical healthcare services they deserve," said Sunny Beutler, CEO of Sunrider International.

About Sunrider

Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

