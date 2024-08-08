Sunrider International Launches New Functional Whole Foods Line

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International, a global leader in natural health, wellness, and beauty products, is excited to announce the launch of its latest addition, the Sunrider ERB™ Functional Whole Foods collection.

ERB, short for Essential Regeneration Balance, represents Sunrider's dedication to delivering top-tier wellness solutions to empower individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. The ERB Functional Whole Foods line features five superfoods carefully selected for their nutritional value and culinary-enhancing benefits.

Sunrider's ERB line includes:

Turmeric Powder

Black Seeds

Cordyceps Mushroom Powder

Beet Root Powder

Flax Seeds

From nutrient-rich superfoods to kitchen pantry staples, each ERB product nourishes your body and fits seamlessly into your lifestyle. Organically grown, GMO-free, and made from only one ingredient, the food itself, ERB Functional Whole Foods offer the pure essence of nature with minimal processing. They are either ground into fine powders or left as whole seeds, ensuring you receive the natural goodness of the food with nothing added or taken away.

"We are excited to introduce ERB, our innovative new functional whole foods line," said Sunny Beutler, Sunrider CEO. "With ERB, we aim to provide individuals with premium-quality wellness foods that support their holistic well-being."

Sunrider's ERB Functional Whole Foods line is available for purchase through Sunrider's network of Independent Business Owners (IBOs) and the company's website. For more information about the ERB collection and other Sunrider® products, please visit www.sunrider.com.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact Kassy Rosewitz at [email protected].

About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the chance to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

