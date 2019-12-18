Sunrise Bookkeeping, a Lendio Company, Announces New Tax Preparation Feature

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise , a Lendio company, today announced a new feature called Tax Assist , designed to lessen the burden of tax preparation for small business owners. Free to Sunrise users, Tax Assist alerts business owners of their potential tax liability so they can be better prepared financially, in advance of tax payment deadlines.

Tax Assist also guides small business owners through the process of organizing documents to ensure a smooth tax filing, thereby reducing the time and money needed for professional tax preparation services. While Tax Assist does not enable business owners to file their taxes through the Sunrise platform, it does help LLCs, Sole Proprietorships and Partnerships to get their books in order and to pinpoint potential areas of tax savings.

Key features of Tax Assist include:

Tax Health List with automated book preparation

Bank account reconciliation

Transaction categorization

Unpaid invoice follow-ups

"Small business owners consistently cite both bookkeeping and tax preparation as major pain points in running their operations," said Brock Blake, CEO and founder of Lendio. "With this new Tax Assist feature, Sunrise can significantly reduce both of these challenges for entrepreneurs—so they can get back to doing what they do best."

The first freemium bookkeeping software to meld accounting, cash flow management, loan and credit information into a single platform, Sunrise is a user-friendly solution for solopreneurs and small business owners. Sunrise comes in two versions: a free plan that allows businesses to do both cash and accrual-based accounting as well as a paid plan that also allows growing businesses to leverage expert bookkeepers.

Earlier this fall, Sunrise announced a strategic partnership with WePay, the integrated payments business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Through this collaboration, Sunrise provides its small business clients with a feature called Sunrise Pay, powered by Chase, which gives users immediate access to invoicing capabilities as well as the ability to set up recurring payments.

For more information about Sunrise, visit www.sunriseapp.com .

For more information about Lendio, visit www.lendio.com .

About Sunrise

Sunrise, a Lendio company, is a cloud-based small business accounting platform. With integrated access to capital through Lendio's marketplace of over 75 lenders, Sunrise is the first freemium bookkeeping software to meld accounting, loan and credit information into a single platform. A user-friendly billing and expense tracking solution, Sunrise gives solopreneurs and small business owners more accurate, real-time insight into their business finances, allowing for more streamlined accounting, invoicing, reporting and access to capital. More information about Sunrise is available at www.sunriseapp.com .

About Lendio

Lendio is a free online service that helps business owners find the right small business loans within minutes. With a network of over 75 lenders offering multiple loan products, Lendio's marketplace is the center of small business lending. Certified for three years running as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® , Lendio ranks on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance and Inc.'s Best Workplaces . For every new loan facilitated on Lendio's marketplace platform, Lendio Gives, an employee contribution and employer matching program, provides a microloan to a low-income entrepreneur around the world through Kiva.org . More information about Lendio is available at www.lendio.com . Information about Lendio franchising opportunities can be found at www.lendio.com/franchise .

SOURCE Lendio

Related Links

www.lendio.com

