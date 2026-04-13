Sunrise Capital Investors Acquires Nautica Parking Garage on Boston Waterfront

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise Capital Investors LLC ("Sunrise Capital"), a national leader in mobile home park and parking facility investments, has acquired the Nautica Parking Garage, a structured parking asset located on the Charlestown Waterfront in Downtown Boston. The Colliers-brokered transaction attracted multiple rounds of competitive bidding from local and national investors prior to being awarded to Sunrise Capital.

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Situated in one of Boston's most actively developing waterfront neighborhoods, the facility is surrounded by a dense concentration of hotels, restaurants, office buildings, and entertainment venues.

"The Nautica Garage is the type of cash-flowing asset we target," said Kevin Bupp, CEO of Sunrise Capital. "Prime urban location, strong daily demand, and limited new supply leads to consistent performance over the long term."

Open 24/7, the parking facility serves commuters,tourists, and nearby hospitality and entertainment destinations throughout the Seaport and downtown Boston corridor. Like many dense urban markets, Boston faces significant zoning and development constraints that make new parking supply difficult to build, supporting long-term demand and pricing power.

"Nautica is a high-performing asset that strengthens our portfolio's long-term value," added Brian Spear, Co-Founder. "At the same time, it provides essential infrastructure for one of Boston's most active districts by offering safe, convenient parking where options are limited. The combination of strong investment fundamentals and real-world utility is exactly what we look for."

About Sunrise Capital Investors

Founded in 2014, Sunrise Capital Investors is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on mobile home park and parking facility investments. With over $438M+ in assets under management, Sunrise focuses on acquiring recession-resilient assets that generate durable cash flow and long-term wealth creation.

For more information about Sunrise Capital Investors, visit https://sunrisecapitalinvestors.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Brian Spear

833-227-4359

[email protected]

SOURCE Sunrise Capital Investors