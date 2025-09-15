Sunrise Senior Living Named to Fortune's 2025 Best Workplaces in Aging Services List

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise Senior Living is proud to announce it has been named to the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ list, marking its fifth consecutive year earning this prestigious national recognition.

This honor reflects the company's unwavering commitment to creating a culture where team members feel valued, supported, and inspired to deliver high-quality care to residents every day.

Each year, the Fortune list highlights organizations that are setting the standard for workplace excellence in the senior care industry. Rankings are based on employee feedback and an analysis of workplace culture by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture.

"Being recognized once again by Fortune is a direct reflection of the heart and dedication of our Sunrise team members across the country," said Judy Fimiani, Chief Human Resources Officer of Sunrise Senior Living. "We are incredibly proud to be known not only for the quality of care we provide to residents and families, but also for the exceptional workplace we've built together. Our culture of compassion, collaboration, and continuous growth is what truly sets Sunrise apart."

Sunrise Senior Living, which operates communities across the U.S. and Canada, has consistently invested in training, leadership development, and team member wellness as part of its employee value proposition (EVP). The company's commitment to purpose-driven work and creating meaningful career pathways continues to attract mission-aligned professionals from across the healthcare and hospitality sectors.

The 2025 Fortune list was published on September 11 at Fortune.com and in the Fall issue of Fortune magazine.

About Sunrise Senior Living

Founded in 1981, Sunrise Senior Living is credited with establishing the modern era of senior living. Each Sunrise community is dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to senior living where every aspect of the services and environment is built around the specific wants and needs of the individual seniors that call the community home. From purposefully created and thoughtful design, to engaging programming and lifestyle activities and best-in-class quality of care that evolves with the needs of each senior, Sunrise's industry-leading innovation is built upon its mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Celebrating 40 years, Sunrise operates more than 240 communities in the United States and Canada serving more than 20,000 residents. With more than 20,000 highly trained team members, Sunrise offers a full range of personalized services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.

Contact: Heather Hunter, 870-230-9500, [email protected]

SOURCE Sunrise Senior Living