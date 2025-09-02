SUN'S OUT, FUNDS OUT: HOW TO RECOVER FROM A SUMMER FINANCIAL HANGOVER

With Summer Officially Ending, The Credit Card Charges For Summer

Overspending Now Become Due

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is the season of sunshine, social plans, and spontaneity. But as the fun fades and the credit card bills roll in, many Americans are hit with a rude awakening: the summer financial hangover.

It's a predictable — and costly — pattern. Dr. Erika Rasure, Chief Financial Wellness Advisor at Beyond Finance, the nation's largest debt consolidation company, sees a rise in clients' questions about the lingering bills of summer vacations, weddings, home projects, and back-to-school shopping. This year's hangover could be especially rough, thanks to economic uncertainty, inflation, and a 17% jump in "buy now, pay later" purchases over 2024.

Why the Hangover Hits So Hard

Think back to your summer calendar:

Vacations and travel – In 2025, the average U.S. family vacation is projected to cost $7,249 — up from $5,051 just a few years ago. Even travelers flying solo or with friends can expect to spend nearly $3,861 per person on flights and hotels.

– In 2025, the is projected to cost — up from just a few years ago. Even travelers flying solo or with friends can expect to spend nearly on flights and hotels. Special events – Weddings, reunions, and milestone celebrations often mean new clothes, travel, and gifts.

– Weddings, reunions, and milestone celebrations often mean new clothes, travel, and gifts. Home improvements – Landscaping projects, backyard upgrades, or deck repairs can range from $1,249 to $6,280 ; professional landscaping averages $3,649 .

– Landscaping projects, backyard upgrades, or deck repairs can range from ; professional landscaping averages . Entertainment splurges – Disney and Universal tickets run $140–$180+ per person per day ; an MLB family outing averages $208–$239 .

– Disney and Universal tickets run ; an MLB family outing averages . Back-to-school shopping – Families spend an average of $874.68 on clothing, shoes, electronics, and supplies, plus $141.62 per child for classroom basics alone.

Add in spontaneous nights out, unplanned road trips, and "summer FOMO" purchases, and it's easy to see how balances balloon.

A MassMutual study found that 52% of Americans overspend in the summer instead of sticking to a set budget. Bankrate reports that nearly 30% of travelers are willing to take on debt for vacation. Even as 42% of consumers told Trustpilot their summer budgets are smaller than last year's, nearly a third report increasing their 2025 spending.

The result? Come September, Americans aren't just unpacking suitcases — they're unpacking regret.

The Emotional Side of Overspending

Overspending isn't always about recklessness — it's often emotional. Beyond Finance's Dr. Rasure says summer's "permission to splurge" can cloud financial judgment.

"Summer brings a mindset of celebration and escape, which makes it easier to justify purchases that don't fit your budget," Dr. Rasure explains. "The dopamine rush you get from travel or experiences fades quickly when the bills arrive."

Social pressure plays a role, too. Friends post vacation photos and event invites on social media, triggering the fear of missing out (FOMO). That fear can override logical budgeting, leading to purchases you later regret.

Five Ways to Beat the Summer Financial Hangover

Experts say the damage can be managed — and even prevented — by taking a few intentional steps now. Dr. Rasure offers these strategies to help households recover:

1. Take Inventory Without Judgment

Gather all your summer-related expenses from credit cards or "buy now, pay later" accounts. This is about awareness, not guilt. "You can't fix what you don't fully see," Dr. Rasure says.

2. Rebalance Your Budget Immediately

Shift your September and October spending to prioritize debt repayment. That might mean pausing dining out, subscription services, or impulse purchases until balances come down. Even a short period of restraint can make a noticeable difference.

3. Address the Emotional Triggers

Was your overspending driven by FOMO, the thrill of spontaneity, or the desire to make summer memories? "Understanding your 'why' is key to breaking the cycle," Dr. Rasure notes. She suggests a 24-hour pause before making any nonessential purchase to give your logical brain a chance to weigh in when big emotions pass.

4. Plan for Next Summer—Now

Start a "summer fund" by automatically transferring money each month into a separate account. Even $50 per month adds up to $600 by June, making it easier to pay for next summer's fun without credit.

Turning Regret into Resilience

A financial hangover doesn't have to derail the rest of your year. Confronting your spending patterns, addressing the emotions behind them, and putting safeguards in place can help you rebound stronger — and prevent a repeat next year.

"Summer memories are priceless," Dr. Rasure says, "but they shouldn't come at the cost of your financial peace of mind. With planning and awareness, you can enjoy the season without the September shock."

