Sun's Out, Fun's Out: Denver Gears up for an Unprecedented Summer Travel Season

With a wave of new and returning events and endless spring and summer adventures, there's never been a better time to visit The Mile High City.

DENVER, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warmer days bring countless ways to play in the city with world-class exhibits, live music, food, festivals and more. As summer travel plans are unfolding, Denver truly offers something for everyone. Below are some seasonal highlights, for a full list of events, things to do and hotel deals, check out the VISIT DENVER website.

New in Denver this Season

From exciting new events to new restaurant concepts, there are plenty of unique ways to experience Denver this season. The highly anticipated Casa Bonita is slated to reopen in May after being purchased by "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. Known as an "eatertainment" venue located just west of downtown Denver, it will open its doors with renowned chef Dana Rodriguez behind the new menu and offerings. The Culinary Creative Group, the group behind Denver favorites such as A5 Steakhouse, Mister Oso, Bar Dough and more, will debut a few new spots this season; including an all-day breakfast spot, Fox & The Hen and a new bar in the Cherry Creek neighborhood, Ay Papi, which will honor Puerto Rican heritage. Developed by the Downtown Denver Partnership, ¡Viva Streets! is a new season-long event that pays homage to Ciclovia's Latin American roots and allows locals and visitors to experience a car-free way to explore the city over four Sundays from May through August. Participants can enjoy food from Taste of Colorado all while walking, biking, rolling, jogging, scooting, or even dancing through the heart of our city. Denver's popular RiNo Art District will help close out the season with DENVER WALLS, a street art festival organized by the globally renowned WORLD WIDE WALLS. The event will bring a mural festival and interactive art to the district September 22 – October 3, 2023.

Events and Festivals

From early spring through fall, weekends in Denver are filled with arts, entertainment, food and more. To kick off the summer season, the Denver BBQ Festival takes place at Empower Field at Mile High over Memorial Day weekend, May 27-28. Juneteenth Music Festival 2023 is June 17-18 in Denver's historic Five Points neighborhood. Denver's two-day PrideFest from June 24-25 draws visitors from throughout the state of Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. In July, head to South Broadway for three days of tunes at more than a dozen music venues from over 100 live bands at the Underground Music Showcase (July 28-30, 2023). Find more spring and summer festivals and events on the Denver 365 Event Calendar.

Basecamp Denver

Spring and Summer are the perfect seasons to play in the mountains then stay in the city. The neighboring Rocky Mountains invites visitors and residents to enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, white water rafting, kayaking, rock climbing and more, all within a two hour drive from Denver. After a full day of outdoor adventures, return to the city and enjoy a meal on an outdoor patio, grab a craft beer along the Denver Beer Trail or explore the city's vibrant neighborhoods. For those that prefer to maintain their adventure in an urban environment, the Denver metro area boasts more than 5,000 acres of traditional parks and parkways and endless trails for biking, running and urban hikes. Learn more about Denver's outdoor and urban adventure offerings here.

Music, Arts and Culture

The Mile High City's thriving arts and culture scene is on display this season with new exhibits, live music and more. Seeing a concert at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre is a high point of any summer. The world famous venue is positioned to have a record-setting year with Old Dominion, Zach Bryan, The Avett Brothers, Beck and Phoenix, Vance Joy, Brandi Carlile and many more household names. What's more, the surrounding park offers gorgeous free hiking around sandstone monoliths. Plus, you can practice mindfulness at Yoga on the Rocks or catch a movie under the stars during the Film on the Rocks series. The Denver Art Museum will reopen its Arts of Africa, Modern and Contemporary Art and Arts of Oceania collections to the public for the first time since campus construction preparations began in 2016. Additional blockbuster events include Bugs at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science (DMNS), Awful Bigness at the Clyfford Still Museum, The World in Denver: Photography by Robert Weinberg at History Colorado Center and more.

Head to the VISIT DENVER website to learn more about spring and summer in Denver

