SUNSET PIER ANNOUNCES KEY WEST POWER BOAT RACE CHAMPIONSHIP GEAR

Championship races take place November 6 – 13th.

KEY WEST, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunset Pier Surf Shack located on Sunset Pier at the base of Duval Street, announces a new apparel capsule collection influenced by the Power Boat Championship Races. Sunset Pier Surf Shack sells all the essential wear for the surf lifestyle whether you are beachside or aspire to be.

"As the most anticipated event each year we are proud to present these unique designs to commemorate The Key West Championships" said company CEO, Michael Louden.

Sunset Pier Surf Shack is located on Sunset Pier at 0 Duval Street in Key West FL.

The Race Capsule includes short sleeve men's t-shirts that are 100% cotton with a twill taped neck and shoulders for extra durability. The collection also includes women's casual t-shirts and tank tops that are 65% polyester and 35% cotton for a flattering fit with a tear away label for comfort. Men's t-shirts also are available in a long sleeve version that uses a UPF-50 fabric that provides excellent sun protection. See the full collection here.

