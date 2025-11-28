Sunset Royal Beach Resort Reports Final Figures for the 2025 Sea Turtle Nesting Season

CANCÚN, Mexico, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The sea turtle nesting season in the Mexican Caribbean occurs between May and October each year, and one of the beaches with the highest turtle arrivals is located in front of the Sunset Royal Beach Resort, part of the Sunset World Group. Therefore, the resort's prevention staff is dedicated to monitoring and protecting the arriving turtles, safeguarding the eggs, and releasing the hatchlings.

It is worth mentioning that, due to the significant arrival of females recorded in 2024, the Benito Juárez City Council, through its Department of Ecology, requested that the Cancun Hotel Association and each individual hotel expand the capacity of their nesting pens. The results reported by Sunset World staff for the 2025 season confirm the importance of this recommendation. On the beach in front of the Sunset Royal Hotel this year, 85 females nested: 83 green turtles and 2 loggerhead turtles, laying 10,345 eggs, of which 8,388 hatchlings emerged.

To carry out this conservation work, the Sunset Royal Hotel staff receives ongoing training in:

Proper beach preparation

Safe handling of nesting females

Site selection and construction of nesting pens

Collection and replanting of nests

Egg preservation techniques

Controlled release of hatchlings

Monitoring, counting, and preparation of statistical reports

Resting on the shores of a beautiful white sand beach in Mexico's Caribbean with charming views of the Cancun skyline, Sunset Royal offers fine entertainment and activities for the whole family all throughout the day and well into the evening. Sunset Royal's excellent location provides convenient access to the best in travel entertainment, nightclubs, restaurants, as well as shopping. The all-inclusive plan gives you the opportunity to enjoy exquisite international cuisine, premium beverages and activities at both Sunset Royal and Sunset Marina resorts. Ground transportation between our Cancún resorts and hotels, as well as water transportation to and from Sunset Marina, is also provided.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

