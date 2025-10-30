Sunset Royal Beach Resort Celebrates 31 Years of Hospitality in the Mexican Caribbean

CANCÚN, Mexico , Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a privileged location facing the Caribbean Sea, Sunset Royal Beach Resort celebrates 31 years of history and hospitality, recalling that October 29, 1994, when it opened its doors, marking the birth of Sunset World Group as a hotel company. Since then, this iconic Cancún resort has established itself as a benchmark in vacation clubs, recognized for its warm service, family-friendly atmosphere, and commitment to constant innovation.

True to its promise of offering memorable experiences, Sunset Royal keeps its all-inclusive plan in continuous evolution, updating its entertainment and activities program to adapt to new tourism trends. In 2024, the resort added the Kids Zone, a space designed especially for the little ones, reaffirming its focus on offering fun for all ages.

Over three decades, Sunset Royal Beach Resort has witnessed thousands of stories of relaxation and fun, establishing itself as a jewel of Cancun and a source of pride for Grupo Sunset World, which celebrates this anniversary by reaffirming its commitment to excellence and Mexican hospitality.

Located on a beautiful white-sand beach in the Mexican Caribbean, with enchanting views of the Cancun skyline, Sunset Royal offers luxurious entertainment and activities for the entire family throughout the day and well into the night. Its prime location gives you easy access to the best in entertainment, nightclubs, restaurants, and shopping. The all-inclusive plan offers exquisite international cuisine, premium drinks, and activities at both the Sunset Royal resorts and Sunset Marina. Ground transportation between our resorts and hotels in Cancun is also offered, as well as water transportation to and from Sunset Marina.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences