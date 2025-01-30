Sunset World Group Released the Results of its 2024 Sea Turtle Protection Program at Sunset Royal Beach Resort

Thus, Sunset Royal's Security staff is trained annually to not only receive the females when they arrive, spawn and leave, but also to collect the eggs, put them safely in corrals, take care of the young when they are born and until they are released into the sea, achieving from 2009 to 2024 the recovery of 161,374 eggs and the release of 125,005 baby turtles, including the White or Green (Chelonia mydas), the most abundant, the Loggerhead (Caretta caretta) and 1 clutch of Hawksbill turtles (Eretmochelys imbricata).

Specifically in the year 2024 the sea turtle season began on June 15 with the arrival of a female White turtle. She laid 131 eggs from which 75 turtles were born. As of October 10, 21 nests with 2,030 eggs have been protected and 1,810 turtles have been released.

"The Sea Turtle Protection Program is a high priority for Sunset World Group, since sea turtles are classified as endangered species under national legislation," said Enrique Caldas, Corporate Security Manager for Sunset World Group. "Unfortunately, the greatest threat to sea turtles is humans, who have historically exploited all of their resources. Currently, we also pollute the oceans with plastics that turtles mistake for their main food source: jellyfish," he added.

Resting on the shores of a beautiful white sand beach in Mexico's Caribbean with charming views of the Cancún skyline, Sunset Royal offers fine entertainment and activities for the whole family all throughout the day and well into the evening. Sunset Royal's excellent location provides convenient access to the best in travel entertainment, nightclubs, restaurants, as well as shopping. The all-inclusive plan gives you the opportunity to enjoy exquisite international cuisine, premium beverages and activities at both Sunset Royal and Sunset Marina resorts. Ground transportation between our Cancún resorts and hotels, as well as water transportation to and from Sunset Marina, is also provided.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancún who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancún and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences