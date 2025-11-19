Sunshine Health and Centene Foundation Make $410,000 Investment to Help Tackle Food Insecurity in Florida

Investment strengthens community food resources for families struggling to access healthy meals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health and Centene Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today announced a strategic and timely investment aimed at addressing food insecurity across Florida, including $300,000 in emergency funding to one of Florida's largest and most trusted food insecurity partners, Farm Share, Inc. This initiative comes as millions of Americans face increasing challenges in accessing nutritious meals due to recent disruptions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), food insecurity currently affects approximately 47.4 million people nationwide, including 13.8 million children.

With the $300,000 investment from Sunshine Health and Centene Foundation, Farm Share plans to distribute at least 125,000 pounds of food, equal to over 104,000 meals. Families and individuals can find food distribution sites on Farm Share's website.

"The shutdown has created a wave of uncertainty for thousands of Florida families," said Stephen Shelley, CEO of Farm Share. "Thanks to Centene Foundation's partnership, we can respond with action, compassion and the simple promise that food will be there when it is needed most."

An additional $110,000 investment from Sunshine Health and Centene Foundation is being allocated to organizations across the state, with at least one in every Medicaid region. These organizations include: DSR Public Health Foundation, Lutheran Social Services of NEFL Food Pantry, People Helping People in Hernando County, One Community Now, Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE), Loving Hearts and Praying Hands, Community Cooperative, Vero Beach Salvation Army, Our Village Okeechobee, United Way of Broward County, and Bridge of Hope.

"At Sunshine Health, our mission is rooted in uplifting the communities we serve," said Charlene Zein, President and CEO of Sunshine Health. "We are grateful for the unwavering support of the Centene Foundation and our partnership with our nonprofit partners like Farm Share, who allow us to extend vital resources to those most in need. Together, we are not only responding to immediate challenges but also building a foundation for healthier, more resilient communities across Florida."

This funding is a continuation of Sunshine Health's commitment to supporting access to healthy, nutritious food in communities across Florida, including the company's monthly food pantries at its 10 Community Connections Centers.

"Your award of $10,000 is HUGE for our community," said Leah Suarez, Chief Executive Officer at Our Village Okeechobee. "This award is bringing me to tears, for the good that we can do to feed our children and families in unprecedented times."

This investment is part of a $1.5 million commitment from the Centene Foundation to organizations across the country, particularly food banks, and other community-based groups that are typically preparing for winter but may already be experiencing critical shortages.

"Families across the country are facing unprecedented challenges as essential nutrition programs experience strain and demand for food assistance continues to rise. Local organizations have been working tirelessly to meet these needs, and this emergency funding will strengthen their efforts — helping ensure that children and families most at risk have access to healthy meals during this critical time," said Centene's Chief Health Officer Alice Chen. "Access to nutritious food is foundational to good health, and sustained investment in these programs is essential to improving long-term outcomes for vulnerable communities."

Centene has long championed the fight against food insecurity. With more than 95% of its Medicaid plans offering food or nutrition intervention programs, which help address the social factors driving 80% of health outcomes, access to nutritious food remains a vital health priority.

In 2024, Centene invested $77.1 million toward food security. Specifically, Centene's efforts have spanned multiple states, leveraging innovative, community-based partnerships to combat food insecurity and chronic disease – from Fresh Food Pharmacies in Michigan to farmers market produce vouchers in Illinois, grocery support for diabetic members in Nebraska and maternal care food programs in Arkansas – reinforcing Centene's long-standing commitment to food as a critical driver of health.

These investments reflect Centene's broader mission to transform community health through locally driven solutions, addressing drivers like access to nutritious food and promoting long-term sustainability by integrating food access with healthcare services.

About Sunshine Health

With offices across the state, from Miami to Pensacola, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. It offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter Health), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Its specialty plans include Sunshine Health Pathways to Shine, a specialty plan serving children in or adopted from the state's child welfare system; Sunshine Health Mindful Pathways, a specialty plan for people living with serious mental illness; Sunshine Health Power to Thrive, a specialty plan for people living with HIV/AIDS; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. Sunshine Health is a Centene Corporation company. For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and X @SunHealthFL.

About Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's mission-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing drivers of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare, social services and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website .

