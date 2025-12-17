Sunshine Health Partners with Local Women Athletes to Champion Health Awareness

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health, a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) and a leading managed care organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of Floridians, announced it will partner with elite female athletes who are aligned with Sunshine Health's mission of improving the health of the community and who are motivated to help others prioritize health and well-being.

The first collaboration spotlights Dana Mathewson, a Paralympian, Wimbledon Champion, and U.S. Open finalist in wheelchair tennis and cancer advocate who lives in Orlando. Diagnosed with transverse myelitis, a rare neurological disorder caused by inflammation of the spinal cord, at age 10, Mathewson began playing tennis three years later and went on to represent Team USA internationally for more than a decade.

"My mom is a breast cancer survivor and my biggest cheerleader," Mathewson said. "This campaign is about showing people that taking care of your health isn't just about treatment. It's about prevention, awareness, and family support."

Through this collaboration with Parity, a sports marketing and sponsorship platform that champions women athletes, Sunshine Health is supporting Florida's innovative Medicaid program by promoting mental health, child and maternal health, and enhancing community wellness and safety.

"This partnership reflects Sunshine Health's ongoing commitment to the people and communities of Florida," said Sunshine Health CEO Charlene Zein. "By teaming up with Parity, we're combining the power of authentic storytelling and trusted local presence to inspire healthier lives and stronger communities."

Sunshine Health is deeply rooted in the communities it serves with 10 Community Connections Centers across Florida that provide local support, education, and resources to members. Its employees live and work in communities statewide, allowing the organization to understand local needs and respond with meaningful, community-based solutions through partnerships with community organizations, schools, and local leaders to improve access to care and promote wellness across the state.

Mathewson shared the first efforts of the collaboration across her social channels, including LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

With offices across the state, from Miami to Pensacola, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the communities we serve one person at a time. It offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter Health), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Its specialty plans include Sunshine Health Pathway to Shine, a specialty plan serving children in or adopted from the state's child welfare system; Sunshine Health Mindful Pathways, a specialty plan for people living with serious mental illness; Sunshine Health Power to Thrive, a specialty plan for people living with HIV/AIDS; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation company. For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn @SunHealthFL.

