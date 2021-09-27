Sunshine Health Appoints Nathan Landsbaum as CEO in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathan Landsbaum as Plan President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Sept. 26.

Mr. Landsbaum joined Centene in 2005. Most recently, he served as CEO for Home State Health, where he led Centene's Missouri market for the past four years. Previously, he served as Vice President of Finance for Sunshine Health and was promoted in 2015 to Chief Operating Officer for the plan.

On Oct. 1, 2021, Sunshine Health will combine with Staywell Health Plan, making it the state's largest Medicaid managed care organization. The merger is part of Centene's acquisition of WellCare Health Plans, which closed in January 2020.

"Nathan is an innovative and proven leader with a track record of motivating teams, managing health plan operations, and executing on our mission to help transform the health of our members and local communities," said Gregg MacDonald, Centene's Senior Vice President of Markets. "His leadership will be instrumental as we work to integrate Centene's combined plans across Florida while ensuring we continue to deliver high-quality care and services to our members across the state."

Landsbaum will oversee the combined Florida health plan, which will offer Medicaid, Marketplace, Medicare, and the Children's Medical Services (CMS) Health Plan to 2.3 million members across the state. The combined health plan includes best practices and innovations from both organizations and offers members richer benefits and access to a larger network of providers.

"Over the past four years, the Sunshine Health team has done incredible work to grow our plan and serve our members and local communities in the Sunshine State," said Landsbaum. "I look forward to returning to Florida and leveraging the size and scope of our combined plan to better serve our members, providers, government customers, and community partners."

For more information about Sunshine Health, visit www.SunshineHealth.com.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Broward County and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. We offer government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter) and Medicare (Allwell). Sunshine Health is now affiliated with WellCare Health Plan's Florida health plans, including Staywell Health Plan and WellCare of Florida Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. Our specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; and the Staywell Specialty Health Plan for people living with serious mental illness. Additionally, WellCare operates Children's Medical Services Health Plan on behalf of the Florida Department of Health, serving children and adolescents with special healthcare needs.

For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

SOURCE Sunshine Health

Related Links

http://www.sunshinehealth.com

