Sunshine Retirement Living Partners with US Foods to Drive Culinary Innovation at 38 Senior Living Communities Nationwide

BEND, Ore., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a steadfast focus on providing the highest standard of senior housing and care for its residents for nearly 25 years, Sunshine Retirement Living has selected US Foods to serve as its foodservice partner for its 38 independent living, assisted living, transitional assisted living, and memory care communities across the country. The partnership will support Sunshine Retirement Living's best-in-class, all-day culinary program that prioritizes health and wellness for its residents through chef-driven, ingredient-centric meals made on-site in their scratch kitchens.

US Foods is one of the nation's leading food and food service distribution companies, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators. Bend, Oregon-based Sunshine Retirement Living will leverage US Foods' VITALS program, specifically designed for senior living, acute care and healthcare operators to leverage the latest technology and operational expertise to improve operational efficiency while also augmenting staff training allowing for menu creativity and superior resident satisfaction.

"Sunshine Retirement Living selected US Foods as our foodservice partner based on our shared philosophies around culinary innovation, quality, consistency, and resident satisfaction," said Luis Serrano, CEO, Sunshine Retirement Living. "For nearly 25 years, Sunshine Retirement Living has prioritized the health and wellness of our residents, and our culinary program is an essential component of that. With US Foods on board, we have a found a likeminded partner who shares our commitment to continuously elevating and innovating our culinary program."

Sunshine Retirement Living's culinary program has long been admired in the senior living industry as one that offers diverse, creative and delicious menu offerings created by in-house professional chefs with high-quality, nutrient-focused and fresh ingredients to support the overall wellness of its residents. Sunshine Retirement Living is also recognized for its pioneering 24/7 dining program at its independent living communities, and how it integrates the MIND Diet from Rush University at its memory care and assisted living communities to foster brain health.

According to Sadek Nassar, COO, Sunshine Retirement Living, the program was first piloted at five communities and the results were significant. "Not only were our residents pleased with the uplift in our dining options, but our culinary team appreciated the consistency of on-site delivery, the quality of food offerings, and the opportunity to become more innovative in the kitchen," said Nassar. "Ultimately, less stress in the kitchen has resulted in increased satisfaction across the board."

"We are honored to work with Sunshine Retirement Living as they fulfill their commitment to provide their valued residents with a best-in-class culinary experience that also maintains a focus on nutrition and wellness," said Elise Chaput, Director Business Development for senior living at US Foods. "We look forward to collaborating with Sunshine Retirement Living and deploying our US Foods Vitals healthcare tools to support their food service needs moving forward."

About Sunshine Retirement Living

Based in Bend, Ore., Sunshine Retirement Living manages 38 retirement communities in 16 states, offering senior apartments, independent living, assisted living and memory care. A family-owned business with nearly 25 years in the senior housing industry, Sunshine Retirement Living's mission is to be the preferred senior living provider offering value, choice and independence while promoting health and social interaction that exceeds residents' expectations and enriches the lives of both residents and staff. By providing meals, housekeeping, activities, transportation, utilities and in-house management staff, Sunshine Retirement Living continues to build an unparalleled community feeling in each property. For more information, visit www.SunshineRet.com or connect socially, @SunshineRetirementLiving.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America's great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 85 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 29,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

