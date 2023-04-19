SunStone Consulting Partners with VisiQuate for Advanced Data-Driven Analytics in Revenue Cycle Operations

Healthcare specialty consulting organization enters partnership agreement to help health systems maximize operational efficiencies to deliver dark green ROI in their revenue cycle

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunStone Consulting has partnered with VisiQuate for advanced revenue cycle analytics to help the firm accelerate client return on investment (ROI). SunStone Consulting partners with healthcare providers across the country to streamline and optimize all aspects of their reimbursement, regulatory, and revenue cycle through strategic solutions. SunStone Consulting and VisiQuate have a shared healthcare client base that strives to drive financial and operational efficiencies within their organizations with a data-driven and proactive approach.

"2022 was a particularly brutal year financially for health care providers. 88% of hospitals were operating at a net loss last year, so the timing of this partnership makes perfect sense," said Greg St. Clair, SunStone Consulting Founder and Managing Principal. "Just like VisiQuate, we want to drive immediate value and ROI for our clients, we share the same client service philosophy, and we have worked together on client projects for over a decade. Leveraging VisiQuate's advanced revenue cycle analytics will help us get there faster. SunStone will take advantage of VisiQuate's platform to help our clients conduct proactive diagnostic reviews. This will be a big benefit in areas like uncovering retrospective revenue opportunities and finding prospective process improvement to mitigate denials."

VisiQuate co-founder JK Kolmansberger said: "Greg and I have been talking for some time about the shared value that our partnership would bring to the healthcare provider community that we both serve. Making smarter, data-driven decisions, supported by advanced analytics to work smarter in revenue cycle operations is no longer a nice-to-have, but a necessity, to ensure financial success going forward. Investing in technology and accompanying services that have a guaranteed ROI is an initiative that our clients demand. We look forward to sharing combined success stories in the short term."

About SunStone Consulting:

SunStone Consulting assists health care providers throughout the United States with reimbursement, regulatory, revenue cycle and strategic solutions. SunStone's strength rests in our people. Our consultants are senior level professionals with extensive provider, MAC, carrier, planning, audit, and clinical experience. Importantly, we understand the business challenges that face you daily and work with you to deliver solutions that meet your needs. Our hallmark is our ability to establish and maintain long-term client relationships. For additional information on SunStone's broad capabilities, please contact us at 717-678-3913 or via email at [email protected], or visit our website at www.sunstoneconsulting.com.

About VisiQuate

VisiQuate empowers healthcare organizations to achieve peak business health, through expert service-enabled technologies that dramatically improve performance and reduce process waste. We deliver optimized enterprise outcomes through a unique combination of complex data curation, deep AI & ML, advanced analytics and intelligent process automation. VisiQuate's Velocity consulting team of revenue cycle leaders and operators use their collective experience to drive efficiencies into client organizations and back into our solutions. The company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, with offices in Harrisburg, PA and Dallas, TX. For more information, visit www.visiquate.com or contact [email protected].

SunStone Consulting Partners With VisiQuate For Advanced Data-Driven Analytics In Revenue Cycle Operations

