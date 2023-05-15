Sunstone Two Tree CIO Tanner Maddux Recognized by Connect CRE's 2023 Next Generation Awards

Prestigious awards program selected Maddux as one of ten national honorees for his entrepreneurial drive and accomplishments in the commercial real estate industry

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Two Tree, an acquirer and developer of rental housing communities in high-growth markets in the United States, today announced that its Chief Investment Officer, Tanner Maddux, has been recognized by Connect CRE's 2023 Next Generation Awards. Connect CRE named Maddux as one of ten national honorees for his significant contributions to the commercial real estate industry.

As Chief Investment Officer of Sunstone Two Tree, Maddux is responsible for driving growth as the company seeks to help increase the nation's stock of high-quality, attainable rental housing – a product that has been critically underserved since the Global Financial Crisis. Maddux brings his experience in real estate private equity, real estate development and entrepreneurship to the job, where he's responsible for overseeing the teams that handle both the development of new communities as well as acquisitions of existing multifamily properties that are in need of refurbishment.

"I am honored to be recognized by Connect CRE for the work we are doing at Sunstone Two Tree and also for the path that has led me to this point," said Maddux. "It's extremely satisfying to be in this line of business – to design and bring to life functional, thoughtful and attainable rental housing for individuals and families to make memories in. This is a much-needed asset class and I am proud of the work the entire Sunstone Two Tree team is doing to bring these communities to fruition and grateful for this recognition."

Maddux joined Sunstone Two Tree in March 2023 when Sunstone Properties Trust, an owner and operator of multifamily communities, and Two Tree Capital, a developer of BTR communities (which he co-founded), merged to better target the 44-million-unit rental housing industry in the United States. Previously, he served as co-founder and president of Two Tree Capital, where he helped build the company's acquisition pipeline to 3,000 units. Prior to that, he worked at real estate private equity investor Rockpoint and in the Real Estate, Gaming and Lodging Group in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs.

The Connect CRE Next Gen Awards are highly competitive, with hundreds of nominations submitted each year. Winners are selected based on their professional accomplishments, leadership potential, and contributions to the industry.

"We are thrilled to recognize Tanner Maddux as a 2023 Connect CRE Next Gen Award winner," said Paul Bubny, Senior Content Director, Connect CRE. "Though just 30 years old, Tanner has successfully merged his institutional real estate investing experience with his entrepreneurial drive to take advantage of the tremendous opportunity in the commercial real estate space right now. We look forward to watching his contributions to the industry for years to come."

About Sunstone Two Tree

Sunstone Two Tree is a vertically integrated real estate operator and developer focused on rental housing in high growth markets throughout the United States. Sunstone Two Tree was formed in 2023 as a result of the merger between Sunstone Properties Trust, an owner, operator and fund manager founded in 2012 with deep expertise and a successful track record in multifamily investments, and Two Tree Capital, an acquirer and developer of multi-family built-for-rent (BFR) communities.

Sunstone Two Tree acquires, renovates and manages existing multifamily assets while developing dedicated single-family rental communities. Sunstone Two Tree is based in Westlake Village, CA is driven by a two-fold mission: 1) to protect investor capital and deliver compelling returns through every phase of the economic cycle and 2) to create and operate safe, clean, and well-maintained rental communities for individuals and families.

