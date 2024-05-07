SUNSWEET ELEVATES JEFF MCLEMORE TO VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETING AND SALES

Sunsweet continues to strengthen leadership team from within; Mr. McLemore's announcement comes on the heels of a new CEO.

YUBA CITY, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunsweet President & Chief Executive Officer, Brad Schuler, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff McLemore to the role of Vice President of Global Marketing & Sales.

Sunsweet strengthens leadership team from within with appointment of McLemore to VP of Global Marketing & Sales

Mr. McLemore's elevation to Vice President of Global Marketing & Sales reflects an impressive twenty-year career with Sunsweet. Jeff's leadership and dedication to Sunsweet's Marketing & Sales efforts around the globe have prepared him well for his new role. For the last two decades, Mr. McLemore has established a willingness to learn, grow, and collaborate at Sunsweet, which helped propel the company to incredible results.

"Jeff has made a steady rise within our organization, leading Domestic Marketing efforts since 2012 and expanding his leadership role to manage our Global Brand Marketing over the last 5 years. For more than a decade, he has played a critical role in the development of our corporate strategies, with a focus on increasing consumption and value, all while building the Sunsweet brand. Jeff's achievements continue to demonstrate his commitment to Sunsweet's core values; stretch for results, do the right thing, take personal ownership, and work together to win. Sunsweet is excited to have Jeff leading our Marketing & Sales vision to relentlessly build the Sunsweet global brand," says CEO Brad Schuler.

Most immediately, Mr. McLemore states he is concentrating on continuing to build consumption around the world, maximizing our operational capabilities, driving innovation to expand the brand, and utilizing AI capabilities to further enhance our Marketing & Sales efforts.

Sunsweet, founded in 1917, has over a hundred years of experience. Its prunes are by far the largest and most successful global brand. Sunsweet is owned by a cooperative network of over 180 growers. For those interested in further details about Sunsweet's range of products, the company's official website offers comprehensive information.

