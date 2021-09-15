Sunwest Bank Adds Chad Neubecker as EVP, Director of Real Estate Lending

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank, a privately held, entrepreneurial business bank serving the Western United States, is pleased to welcome Chad Neubecker as its new Executive Vice President, Director of Real Estate Lending. In this role, Mr. Neubecker is responsible for leading the commercial real estate lending teams focusing on real estate investors, developers, private equity firms, and REITs located in the Bank's branch footprint of California, Arizona, Utah, and Idaho.

Chad Neubecker

"We are thrilled to welcome Chad Neubecker to the Sunwest team," said Eric Hovde, CEO of Sunwest Bank. "Chad's wealth of experience, real estate knowledge and deep relationships across the Western U.S. will allow us to further bolster our position and reputation in the industry."

Mr. Neubecker will oversee financing for office, industrial, retail, multi-family, and self-storage, in addition to Sunwest Bank's specialty financing lines, including hotel and manufactured housing. He will also oversee ongoing expansion efforts into markets outside the Bank's current branch footprint.

Prior to joining Sunwest, Mr. Neubecker spent over 25 years expanding the lending platforms across the Western United States for Bank of America, Wachovia, BOK Financial, and most recently as a Director with Citibank. During his tenure, he has provided over $12 billion in real estate financing to investors, developers, private equity firms, and REITs.

Mr. Neubecker holds a Master's Degree in Business from Eastern Michigan University and a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from Central Michigan University. He also holds his FINRA Series 7 and 66.

"I'm excited to join the Sunwest Bank team and continue to expand its real estate lending portfolio," said Chad Neubecker, EVP, Director of Real Estate Lending. "I look forward to working with the Bank's communities and provide local entrepreneurs and real estate professionals with the resources to grow their business."

To learn more about Sunwest Bank, visit https://www.sunwestbank.com/.

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $2.0 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, and Utah; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

Media Contact:

Heather Tidwell

949-777-1333

[email protected]

SOURCE Sunwest Bank

Related Links

https://www.sunwestbank.com/

