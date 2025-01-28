Sunwest Bank Adds Chad Sprunt as SVP, Utah Regional President-North

News provided by

Sunwest Bank

Jan 28, 2025, 10:00 ET

Sprunt Joins Sunwest with Over 15 Years of Banking Experience

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank is pleased to announce Chad Sprunt as its new SVP, Utah Regional President-North. In this role, Sprunt will be responsible for the development and coordination of all banking relationships, including profitability, strategic goals, and policies for the northern Utah market.  He will also be responsible for creating and managing a cross-functional strategy to grow revenue in the local market through the growth of client and prospective client relationships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chad to the Sunwest Bank team," said Carson Lappetito, President of Sunwest Bank. "With his extensive background in commercial banking, he's a valuable addition to our Utah market. His wealth of experience promises significant benefits for our clients."

Prior to his current role as Utah Regional President, Sprunt was an SVP/Commercial Banking Regional Director at Zions Bank where he led a team focused on growing Loans, Deposits, Non-Interest Income, working with companies generating annual revenue between $10MM and $100MM. Previously, Sprunt managed and grew Business Banking portfolios at JP Morgan Chase.

Sprunt attended University of Utah - Salt Lake City, UT studying Business Administration. He has also served as Board of Governors for the Ogden Chamber of Commerce.

"I am honored to join such a wonderful organization," said Sprunt. "The entrepreneurial focus makes Sunwest Bank the best kept secret in banking and I am thrilled to be a part of the Banks growth in Utah."

To learn more about Sunwest Bank, visit https://www.sunwestbank.com/.

About Sunwest Bank
Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $3.0 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Sandy, UT, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, Utah, and Florida; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Sunwest Bank

