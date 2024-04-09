Sunwest Bank Adds Darrell Daniel III as SVP, Director of Commercial Real Estate Lending

Daniel Joins Sunwest with Over 30 Years of Banking Experience

SANDY, Utah, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Darrell Daniel III as its new SVP, Director of Commercial Real Estate Lending. In this role, Daniel is responsible for leading the Investor CRE and Construction platform across the entire Western Footprint. Additionally, he will manage the division's client relationships and ensure the performance of the existing portfolio.

"We are thrilled to have Darrell join the Sunwest Bank team," expressed Chad Neubecker, Sunwest Bank EVP and Director of Real Estate Lending. "Darrell's profound expertise in commercial real estate is a significant addition to our team on the West Coast. Moreover, his extensive experience across various industries is poised to bring substantial benefits to our esteemed clients."

Daniel is responsible for leading the Investor CRE and Construction platform across the entire Western Footprint.

Prior to joining Sunwest Bank, Daniel was the Head of Commercial Banking and CREF at Unify Financial Credit Union. During his time there, he was responsible for building and strengthening the banking team and doubling assets. Previously, he was the SVP, Director of Commercial Banking at Pacific Premier Bank, where he developed and managed a $350MM deposit and loan relationship portfolio. Prior to this, Daniel held other positions in banking, such as regional president, chief banking officer, managing director, and senior account executive.

Daniel holds a bachelor's degree in government and a minor in Business Administration from St. Mary's College in Moraga, CA.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the Sunwest Bank team," said Darrell S. Daniel III , Sunwest Bank's Director of Commercial Real Estate Lending "I look forward to bringing my leadership, dedication and experience to the California Market while continuing to deliver a high level of customer experience to our customers."

About Sunwest Bank

Sunwest Bank, founded in 1969, is a privately held commercial bank with nearly $3.0 Billion in assets. Sunwest Bank is headquartered in Utah, with operations in Arizona, California, Idaho, and Florida. We are an entrepreneurial solutions driven company with a long tradition of providing solid relationships and excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small businesses, and real estate developers throughout the United States. For information about Sunwest Bank and its full line of products and services, please visit www.sunwestbank.com.

Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

