Sunwest Bank Adds Greg Melidonian as EVP, Managing Director of Commercial Deposits & Payments

Melidonian Joins Sunwest with Over 25 Years of Banking Experience

SANDY, Utah, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank is pleased to welcome Greg Melidonian as its new EVP, Managing Director of Commercial Deposits & Payments. In this role, Melidonian will provide leadership and strategic oversight for the bank's comprehensive payments and liquidity platforms, including online banking and treasury operations. Additionally, he will formulate and execute strategies for new business in the bank's strategic markets, playing a pivotal role in driving growth and success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Greg to the Sunwest Bank team," said Don Satiroff, Sunwest Bank EVP & Chief Banking Officer. "Greg's depth of experience in treasury and payment solutions will provide our clients additional resources unique to Sunwest. Additionally, Greg has worked in niche industries that we feel complement well our robust product offering."

Melidonian brings deep expertise in building & driving sales strategies to acquire new business. Prior to joining Sunwest Bank, Melidonian was Head of Business for Transaction Banking Sales at MUFG Union Bank, overseeing four strategic markets – Commercial Real Estate, Business Banking, Wealth Markets, and Reorganization. Prior to that role, he was an industry manager concentrating in commercial banking, commercial real estate, and large corporate verticals, which included Oil & Gas, Environmental Services, and Aerospace and Defense. Melidonian began his career at Wells Fargo within the bank's large corporate vertical, specializing in hospitality, gaming, consumer goods, and technology.

Melidonian holds a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington's Foster School of Business.

"I am excited to join Sunwest Bank and lead their business growth in strategic markets serving commercial clients," said Melidonian. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to Sunwest Bank's commitment to ongoing success and growth."

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $3.0 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Sandy, UT, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, Utah, and Florida; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Sunwest Bank