Sunwest Bank Adds Kari Coover as SVP, Colorado Regional President

In her role, Coover will lead Sunwest's Colorado expansion strategy, overseeing market development, talent acquisition, and relationship growth across the region. She will focus on deepening partnerships with entrepreneurs, privately held businesses, and family-owned enterprises while accelerating Sunwest's presence in key Colorado markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kari to the Sunwest Bank team," said Carson Lappetito, President of Sunwest Bank. "Her market knowledge, finance expertise, and strong leadership qualities will significantly strengthen our Colorado footprint. Kari's passion for empowering entrepreneurs aligns perfectly with our culture and long-term growth strategy."

Prior to joining Sunwest, Coover served as SVP at UMB Bank in Denver, where she developed and executed growth strategies within the mid-size business division and expanded market penetration through relationship-based business development. Previously, she held leadership roles including Commercial Lending Officer at Elevations and VP of Commercial Lending at First Citizens Bank.

Coover holds a B.A. from Colorado State University and is certified in Omega Credit, BBI, FTD, ABA and other advanced banking programs.

"I am honored to lead Sunwest's growth in Colorado and to partner with the incredible entrepreneurial community that makes this state so dynamic," said Coover. "Colorado businesses deserve a banking partner who understands their vision, moves with agility, and brings real expertise to the table. At Sunwest, we are the bank for entrepreneurs---built by entrepreneurs---and that mindset drives everything we do.

"We are building something special here: a team of top talent committed to delivering strategic guidance, creative solutions, and exceptional service. I look forward to welcoming new businesses, strengthening existing relationships, and growing market share across Colorado by helping our clients turn opportunity into lasting success."

To learn more about Sunwest Bank, visit https://www.sunwestbank.com/.

About Sunwest Bank



Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $4 billion in assets. With a growing presence throughout the United States, Sunwest is headquartered in Sandy, Utah, with offices across California, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, and Florida. The bank partners with businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide to deliver strategic banking, treasury management, and corporate financial solutions.

With a strong capital position and a commitment to innovation, Sunwest Bank continues to challenge traditional banking models through forward-thinking initiatives designed to support growth and long-term success. For Entrepreneurs by Entrepreneurs, Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Sunwest Bank