Sunwest Bank Selected to Win the Benefits Innovator Award at Thrive Summit 2026

Sunwest Bank Chief Capital Officer, Kara Trebs to accept the award

SANDY, Utah, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank is honored to be selected as the recipient of the Benefits Innovator Award at the Thrive Summit 2026, an annual health and wellbeing innovation event that brings together leaders from across the healthcare ecosystem to learn, collaborate, and shape the future of workforce health. Sunwest Bank was selected for its forward‑thinking use of Personify Health solutions to reimagine employee benefits and enhance the overall employee experience.

Sunwest Bank EVP and Chief Capital Officer, Kara Trebs to accept the award (PRNewsfoto/Sunwest Bank)

"We are honored to be receiving the Benefits Innovator Award at Thrive Summit this year," said Carson Lappetito, President of Sunwest Bank. "On behalf of the Sunwest Bank team, especially Chief Human Capital Officer, Kara Trebs, we appreciate the recognition of the hard work and innovative thought that has gone into building a world class health insurance program for our team members and their families. We have invested in and refined our program over the last year to build a platform that contains healthcare costs and delivers transparency for our team members." To hear more about how this program was built, please listen to this episode of the Built for Entrepreneurs podcast.

Sunwest Bank is also proud to share that Sunwest Bank EVP and Chief Capital Officer, Kara Trebs will be speaking at Personify Health's Thrive Summit 2026. During her session, Trebs will discuss how rising healthcare costs continue to challenge organizations and explore innovative strategies that are helping employers rethink healthcare delivery. Her discussion will highlight how direct agreements between employer-sponsored plans and hospital networks can improve quality and access to care while effectively managing costs.

"I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the bank," said Kara Trebs, Chief Capital Officer. "It reflects our commitment to our employees and our willingness to challenge the system to ensure they have access to quality care while keeping money in their wallets."

To learn more about Sunwest Bank's innovative healthcare solutions, click here.

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $4 billion in assets. With a growing presence throughout the United States, Sunwest is headquartered in Sandy, Utah, with offices across California, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, and Florida. The bank partners with businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide to deliver strategic banking, treasury management, and corporate financial solutions.

With a strong capital position and a commitment to innovation, Sunwest Bank continues to challenge traditional banking models through forward-thinking initiatives designed to support growth and long-term success. For Entrepreneurs by Entrepreneurs, Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Sunwest Bank