Sunwest Bank Adds Robert Faver as the Managing Director of Commercial Banking

Faver Joins Sunwest with over 30 Years of Banking Experience

SANDY, Utah, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank is delighted to welcome Robert Faver as their new Executive Vice President, Managing Director of Commercial Banking. In this pivotal role, Faver will steer the commercial lending and sales platform of the Bank across multiple states and divisions. His strategic leadership will guide the front-line sales and middle market support. He will oversee a substantial number of new customer relationships, sales & marketing processes, new business acquisitions, and overall customer experience.

"Robert Faver is an exceptional banker, and we are excited for the impact he will have on our growing bank," said Carson Lappetito, President of Sunwest Bank. "Robert brings deep experience and an entrepreneurial perspective, which embodies our culture and the value we deliver for our clients."

Prior to joining Sunwest Bank, Robert spent 13 years at UMB Bank as the President of the Arizona Region. During his time there, he helped grow the banks Arizona region from $75MM in Assets to over $2.1B. Before joining UMB, Faver spent 14 years as a commercial/agriculture banker at M&I Bank. He started his career at Bank One, holding various positions and ending as an agricultural banker.

"I'm excited to join the Sunwest Bank team," said Robert Faver, Managing Director of Commercial Banking. "I truly enjoyed my career at UMB and helping grow their presence in Arizona. Sunwest has given me an opportunity to expand my reach and help grow their Commercial Banking business over its entire footprint. My whole career has been spent building relationships and working with entrepreneurs and privately held companies, which aligns perfectly with the Sunwest mission."

Faver is a 3rd generation Arizona native. He earned a BS in Finance and an MBA from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. Faver is married with three children and enjoys golfing, hiking, outdoor activities, and wine tasting.

SOURCE Sunwest Bank