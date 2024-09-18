Sunwest Bank Announced as Idaho Business Review's 2024 Top Projects Finalist

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank is proud to announce it is has been selected as a finalist for the Idaho Business Review's 2024 Top Projects in the Renovation category. Projects considered for the honor fall into one of five categories: Infrastructure/Utility; Private; Public; Renovation; or Transportation. To be considered for an award, the project must have been built in Idaho — substantially completed between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024 — and valued at more than $1 million in construction costs.

"We are very proud of our beautiful Operations Center in Meridian," said Sanya Allmaras, Sunwest Bank EVP, Director of Operations. "The building renovation went smoothly thanks to our fabulous project team and vendor partners. We have a gorgeous building with room to expand, wonderful meeting spaces, and state of the art technology solutions to help us provide exemplary service to our customers."

The new operations center shows Sunwest Bank's commitment to Idaho and reflects its continued growth across the state.

The finalists will be announced at the 20th annual Top Projects awards event on Oct. 24, along with the top three projects in each category. The 2024 Idaho Top Projects awards event will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2024, at Boise Centre East in downtown Boise.

"I am thrilled to celebrate our Meridian building renovation," said Kara Trebs, Sunwest Bank Chief Human Capital Officer. "Our operations team is a group focused on excellence, and it was a privilege to design a space that would honor that spirit. I am also excited to open this new facility in the same year we are celebrating our 10-year anniversary in Idaho!"

To learn more about Sunwest Bank, visit https://www.sunwestbank.com/

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $3.0 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Sandy, UT, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, Utah, and Florida; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

