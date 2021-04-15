Sunwest Bank Announces Serve First Solutions, Inc. as its Strategic Partner for Merchant and Payment Processing Solution Provider

IRVINE, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank, a privately held, entrepreneurial business bank serving the Western United States, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Serve First Solutions, Inc., an award-winning electronic payments consulting firm, as primary solution provider for the bank's merchant and payment processing services.

"Serve First has serviced Sunwest Bank's clients over the last 10 years and have continuously demonstrated that they are creative, nimble, and most of all, competitive in terms of pricing and providing a full array of payment processing services to our clients," said Ben Frank, Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Lending at Sunwest Bank. "We recently made the decision to select Serve First as our sole merchant services partner for our clients because their core values of service and supporting the entrepreneur aligned with the values of Sunwest Bank."

Headquartered in Southern California, Serve First is a nationwide electronic payment consulting firm specializing in providing businesses with electronic payment processing services. Serve First has been recognized by the Orange County Business Journal as one of the Fastest Growing Businesses in the O.C. and nationally by Inc. Magazine.

"My team and I are excited and grateful to be selected as Sunwest's exclusive provider of Merchant Services. Having been partnered with Sunwest for over a decade, we have had time to learn about each other's unique commitment to customer service as well as each of our entrepreneurial approach to conducting business," said Matthew Greco, EVP of Sales at Serve First Solutions, Inc. "We are eager to bring our Award-Winning team to Sunwest to provide Electronic Payment processing to each of their business clients!"

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $2.0 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho and Utah; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. More information about Sunwest Bank and its full line of products and services is available at www.sunwestbank.com.

