Sunwest Bank Celebrates their 50th Anniversary

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the year, Irvine-based Sunwest Bank will celebrate its 50th Anniversary as a leading community bank for entrepreneurs, serving 13 locations across Southern California, Arizona, Idaho and Utah. Sunwest was founded in 1970 under the name "Santiago Bank" by a small group of partners who promised to help grow the businesses and community of Orange County. The oldest headquartered bank in Orange County specializes in working with small-medium businesses, privately held corporations, family offices, and real estate developers and investors.

"Sunwest began 50 years ago with an entrepreneurial idea by a group of business leaders in Orange County," said Eric Hovde, Sunwest CEO. "Thanks to our clients and employees it grew, and success has surpassed all expectations. It has been wonderful to see Sunwest become not only an integral part of the Orange County business community, but throughout the western U.S., Sunwest is truly a Bank for Entrepreneurs built by Entrepreneurs."

Just in the past year, Sunwest Bank received a Top 200 Recognition from American Banker and was named a Civic 50 Orange County Honoree. Reflecting on its 50 years in business, Sunwest plans to continue this momentum through the next 50 years and beyond.

Ahead of their anniversary year, Sunwest partnered with the Orange County chapter of Boys Hope Girls Hope and Teen Leadership Foundation by providing them with matching grants of $50,000 to each organization at the end of 2019.

"Establishing a foundation that benefits disadvantaged community members was a natural extension of the bank's mission to build a thriving community," said Nicole Bice, Executive Director of the Sunwest Bank Charitable Foundation. "Boys Hope Girls Hope and Teen Leadership Foundation care for vulnerable youth and equip them with the skills they need to overcome their backgrounds. These organizations have made a profound impact in Orange County over their cumulative 47 years of service, and Sunwest is proud to further their growth initiatives."

Sunwest Bank will also host a series of stories on its half-century as a bank. These stories will be hosted on its website and will share reflections on their accomplishments and looks ahead to the future – https://sunwestbank.com/celebrating -50-years/.

For more information on Sunwest Bank's products and services, visit https://sunwestbank.com.

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $1.3 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho and Utah; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. More information about Sunwest Bank and its full line of products and services is available at www.sunwestbank.com.

Media Contact(s)



Nicole Smith

Marketing Manager, Sunwest Bank

Tel: +1 (714) 730-4491

Email: 232855@email4pr.com

Or

Tyler Lyon

IDPR for Sunwest Bank

Tel: +1 949 777-2424

Email: 232855@email4pr.com

SOURCE Sunwest Bank

Related Links

http://www.sunwestbank.com

