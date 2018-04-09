Sunwest Bank Hires New Head of Retail & Business Banking

IRVINE, Calif., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank is pleased to welcome Ben Alvarado as executive vice president and Head of Retail & Business Banking. In this role, he will lead the retail network along with Sunwest's commercial deposit team and work to create synergy between the groups. He will also work toward building a business banking unit within the branch network.

Ben Alvarado

"Ben has an impressive professional background in the banking industry, beginning his career with Wells Fargo many years ago as a teller," said Eric Hovde, Sunwest's chairman and chief executive officer. "We're pleased to welcome him and look forward to the contribution he'll make to our organization."

Alvarado is a 26-year banking veteran with experience in retail banking, business banking and wealth management. He started his career at Wells Fargo, holding a variety of leadership positions in branch management and business development. Most recently, he oversaw a network of 230 branches in Orange County and San Diego.

Alvarado earned his undergraduate degree in Interpersonal & Organizational Communication from Cal State University Long Beach, his MBA from the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, and holds his Series 7 and 66 FINRA licenses. He also sits on the board of the Orange County United Way and Bundles of Books, a literacy-based non-profit organization that delivers books and a literacy program to underserved youth. He is an advisory board member for Miller Children's Hospital Long Beach. He lives in Rossmoor with his wife and two children.

"Sunwest has an excellent reputation in the banking industry, providing quality banking solutions and products to meet customers' needs," said Alvarado. "I'm pleased to be joining the Sunwest team and look forward to making a contribution to the bank's continued success."

Sunwest Bank, founded in 1969, is a privately held commercial bank with over $1.1 Billion in assets and headquartered in Irvine, CA, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho and Utah. We are an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium size business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. More information about Sunwest Bank and its full line of products and services is available at SunwestBank.com.

