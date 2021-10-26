Sunwest Bank Integrates with Built Technologies to Improve Construction Lending

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank, a privately held, entrepreneurial business bank serving the Western United States, is pleased to announce its integration with Built Technologies, the leader in construction finance software. Built, whose software has been used to manage over $100 billion in construction spending since 2015, provides users with real-time loan visibility. Everyone involved in the loan process can view real-time progress data, such as availability of funds and inspection status. By centralizing communications and enhancing data and transparency, draw requests and disbursements are processed faster than ever.

As a business bank built for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs, Sunwest provides customers with not only great service, but a streamlined and digitized approach that is faster, more reliable, and more efficient than its competitors. Built's construction loan management platform allows Sunwest to achieve these objectives for its customers by providing real-time reporting and dashboards to manage construction lending exposure in a more accurate and timely way than ever before.

"Utilizing Built's solution, we are able to extend our technology to our customers and deliver transparent and seamless construction loan draws, loan budget balancing and site inspection – providing transparency and speed to what has historically been a manual and slow process," said Sunwest Bank Chief Credit Officer Paul Simmons. "Built's construction loan management platform is allowing us to achieve our customers' objectives and drive a uniform and consistent process throughout our enterprise."

"Built's construction lending platform and services will bring consistency and efficiency to Sunwest's CRE construction portfolio while syncing with the bank's lending operations and existing technology stack," said Jim Fraser, Lending Channel Manager at Built. "This implementation will help Sunwest deliver enhanced customer service and simultaneously provide real-time data for management reporting in its construction lending line of business."

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $2.0 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, and Utah; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

