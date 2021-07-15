Sunwest Bank is Recognized by Great Place to Work®, a National Celebration of Outstanding Workplaces

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™. It is gratifying to receive this kind of recognition," said Eric Hovde, CEO, Sunwest Bank. "Culture and employee experience are our top priorities, and we owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees."

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the only recognition based on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience."

Sunwest Bank is a team of uniquely qualified individuals, and we value our employees and their personal goals and aspirations just as much as their work. Our workplace is designed to foster creativity and teamwork along with offering our employees a robust suite of benefits and wellness programs to provide a healthy work-life balance.

"This award belongs to our entire team," said Kara Trebs, Chief Human Capital Officer, Sunwest Bank. "We are fortunate to be able to call each of them teammates, and it is because of the team we have built and the culture we have. Each office brings its own flavor to the table, but there is a consistency in what we do. We bring our best every day, and we make it fun!"

To learn more about Sunwest Bank, visit https://www.sunwestbank.com/.

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $2.0 Billion in assets. Sunwest has operations across the Western US, including California, Arizona, Idaho, and Utah. Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium-sized businesses, and real estate developers. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. More information about Sunwest Bank and its full line of products and services is available at sunwestbank.com.

