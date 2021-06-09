Sunwest Bank Launches SNAP, a Fully Digital Business Bank Account Platform

IRVINE, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank , a leading entrepreneurial business bank serving the Western United States, is pleased to announce the launch of the Sunwest New Account Portal (SNAP), a digital banking platform for businesses. With the launch of SNAP, Sunwest Bank becomes one of the few banks and fintechs offering digital commercial account opening for banks.

"We strive to bring the most useful banking technology to our current and future client base," said Dwight Flenniken, Chief Marketing Officer, Sunwest Bank. "Through this effort, we plan on providing the stability and security of a commercial bank, with the agility of a leading fintech."

SNAP allows business owners to create multiple accounts and account types at once, add authorized account signers, as well as order checks and check scanners. Existing customers and new customers can now sign up in seven easy steps.

"We are thrilled to officially launch SNAP, our proprietary technology allowing entrepreneurs throughout the country to open simple or complex commercial bank accounts online in minutes," said Carson Lappetito, president of Sunwest Bank. "This technology is readily available for consumer accounts, but only a handful of banks nationally offer this for commercial accounts. Our top priority at Sunwest Bank is to give entrepreneurs the resources to succeed, and now our customers can open accounts from the comfort of their office, home or on the go."

This announcement adds to an exciting year for Sunwest Bank after celebrating its 50th anniversary of serving entrepreneurs and businesses in the Western United States as well as announcing its further expansion in Sandy, Utah.

"As we continue to grow, having innovative technology in place is vitally important for us," said Matt March, Chief Information Officer, Sunwest Bank. "To be able to produce its own proprietary best-in-class products and services is what sets Sunwest bank apart, and this is just the beginning."

To learn more about Sunwest Bank, visit https://www.sunwestbank.com/ .

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $2.0 Billion in assets. Sunwest has operations across the Western US, including California, Arizona, Idaho, and Utah. Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium-sized businesses, and real estate developers. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. More information about Sunwest Bank and its full line of products and services is available at sunwestbank.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Tidwell

[email protected]

949-777-1333

SOURCE Sunwest Bank

Related Links

https://www.sunwestbank.com/

