Sunwest Bank Named One of Civic 50 Orange County Honorees

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank is honored to be recognized as one of the 2019 most community-oriented companies in Orange County. The Civic 50 Orange County, presented by the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ), in partnership with OneOC, provides a local standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and other resources to improve the quality of life in the community where they do business.

"Being charitable is one of our core principals as a company and I am proud of our team for being awarded this honor," said Sunwest Bank's President, Carson Lappetito. "We contribute a portion of our annual earnings to the Sunwest Bank Charitable Foundation and take great pride in giving back to our local communities. On behalf of the Sunwest family, we greatly appreciate this honor and recognition."

The Civic 50 Orange County sets the standard for corporate civic engagement; which is a roadmap for companies seeking to best use their time, talent, and resources to improve the quality of life in the Orange County area.

"At Sunwest Bank, we believe leadership and engagement within the community is of paramount importance to our business," Ben Alvarado, Executive Vice President at Sunwest Bank said. "We strive to not only provide money to organizations in need, but we also ask that our associates provide their time as well, which is just as important."

This year's OC Civic 50 honorees were chosen based upon four dimensions of their community engagement programs: investment, integration, institutionalization, and impact.

In 2018, more than half of Sunwest employees volunteered their time to a variety of local community initiatives in the Orange County area, totaling more than 460 hours.

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with nearly $1.5 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho and Utah; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

