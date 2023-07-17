Sunwest Bank Named Top Workplace by AZCentral

News provided by

Sunwest Bank

17 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank has been named a Top Workplace by AZCentral. A leading regional bank primarily serving the southwestern United States, Sunwest has Arizona branch offices in Scottsdale and Flagstaff.

"At Sunwest, it is our people that make the difference," said Sunwest Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer Don Satiroff. "Living our core values daily is a big part of our success and our team exemplifies that every day by serving our clients in Arizona.  This award doesn't belong to Sunwest, but to each team member that makes it possible each and every day."

The honor from AZCentral is based exclusively on employee feedback gathered through independent third-party software. It examines multiple facets of a company's culture that are pivotal to organizational success and team morale. Renowned as being a bank built for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs, Sunwest Bank is recognized as one of the best banks in Arizona for small and mid-sized businesses.

"This award is a reflection of the great people we have at our Arizona Office," said Sunwest EVP and Chief Human Capital Officer Kara Trebs. "Over the years we have grown the team from a small group of 4 to over 25 today. I am honored to call each of them a teammate and look forward to our continued growth and development of our Arizona team."

The recognition from AZCentral comes on the heels of Sunwest Bank winning the Top Workplaces USA award earlier this year as well as being named a Top Workplace in Financial Services this month.

About Sunwest:
Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $2.5 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Sandy, UT, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, Utah, and Florida; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized businesses, and real estate developers throughout the  United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Sunwest Bank

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.