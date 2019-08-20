Sunwest Bank Reaffirms Commitment to Idaho Growth - Moves Operations Center to Nampa and Purchase Middleton Branch Building

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank is excited to announce two developments that further cement the company's dedication to state of Idaho. The financial institution has opened a new operations center in Nampa to house the growing back-office support staff located in Idaho. Additionally, Sunwest made a sizeable investment in Middleton, by purchasing their existing branch location, which has been leased since 2014.

"We are extremely excited about our further expansion in Idaho," said Justin Archuleta, Market Area President for Sunwest Bank. "Idaho is continually growing, and Sunwest intends to be a central part of that growth."

Over the past several years, Sunwest has increased their staffing levels in Idaho and are continuing to ramp up hiring in the state. The company is attracted to the strong talent pool available in the greater Treasure Valley area and state of Idaho, as a whole.

"Adding a significant number of personnel to our back-office support in Nampa shows our commitment to the Idaho market," Ben Alvarado, Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Banking said. "The staff we have in Nampa are an integral part of Sunwest Bank's operations, and we are pleased to have them as part of our team."

The Nampa location will office five departments including Branch Support, Branch Administration, a Wires Division, Construction Draw Administration and Call Center Support.

"We made a strategic decision, many years ago, that Idaho would be an important part of our company's growth throughout the West," said Sunwest Bank President Carson Lappetito. "As we continue our expansion, Idaho will remain a central part of those plans."

Sunwest entered the Idaho market through a bank acquisition in 2014. Sunwest now considers itself a cornerstone in the state's economic growth and plans to continue investing in Idaho.

For more information on Sunwest Bank's products and services, visit https://sunwestbank.com.

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $1.3 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho and Utah; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

$1.3 Billion in assets as of 12/31/18 - © 2019 Sunwest Bank

