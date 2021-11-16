Sunwest Bank Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in Orange County, CA.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank, a privately held, entrepreneurial business bank serving the Western United States, is pleased to announce it has been named an honoree of The Civic 50 Orange County by OneOC and Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service.

The Civic 50 Orange County initiative, modeled after Points of Light's national program, provides a standard for superior corporate citizenship, and showcases how companies can use their time, skills, and resources to drive social impact in their company and communities. The Civic 50 Orange County selects companies based on four dimensions of their community engagement program – investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

"We are extremely proud to win this award and recognition as one of Orange County's most community-minded companies," said Eric Hovde, CEO. "At Sunwest, we place great importance on giving back and invest in outstanding local organizations and employee programs designed to build a philanthropic corporate culture that aims to strengthen our communities."

The Civic 50 Orange County survey is administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value and consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform scoring process.

