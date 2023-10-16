Sunwest Bank to Host 14th Annual Economic Forum in Newport Beach

Join Sunwest Bank for this highly anticipated annual event.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank will host its 14th annual Economic Forum on November 2, 2023, in Newport Beach, CA. Taking place at VEA Newport Beach, the forum will convene business leaders and entrepreneurs to discuss the US economy.

Sunwest Bank CEO Eric Hovde will headline the event and provide in-depth analysis on the direction of the US economy and financial markets. The Forum will cover topics including commercial and residential real estate markets, inflation, banking, global markets and more.

Attendees will listen to one of the nation's foremost financial thought leaders on how to equip themselves and their companies to navigate the current economic landscape while uncovering opportunities for business growth and investing.

Register to attend the Sunwest Bank Economic Forum at: https://www.sunwestbank.com/economic-forum/

About Sunwest Bank
Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $2.5 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Sandy, UT, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, and Utah; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

