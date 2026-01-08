HEFEI, China, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 8, Sunwoda, as a global partner of Sungrow, attended the 2026 Sungrow Global Partners Conference in Hefei, Anhui Province, to discuss international expansion and sustainable development. Wang Wei, Chairman of Sunwoda, delivered a keynote speech titled "Globalization Strategy and Sustainable Development," sharing the company's vision and practical approach amid the accelerating global energy transition.

Sunwoda Joins 2026 Sungrow Global Partners Conference to Deepen Global Collaboration and Sustainability

Sunwoda received the "ESG Best Practice Award" and the "Global Strategic Partner Award," recognizing its achievements in global expansion, technological innovation, and ESG practices.

Taking a Global Perspective on the Energy Transformation

Wang noted that the global energy system is undergoing a profound transformation, with renewable energy evolving from a supplementary role into a foundational energy source. Industry competition is increasingly defined by system-level capabilities, global delivery capacity, and sustainable governance.

With nearly three decades of innovation-driven development, Sunwoda has established leading positions across 3C batteries, power batteries, and energy storage batteries. The company is expanding beyond traditional manufacturing toward more systematic and platform-based capabilities to support the global energy ecosystem.

Strengthening Global Footprint and Energy Infrastructure Capabilities

Sunwoda continues to advance the internationalization of its R&D, manufacturing, and market operations, with research centers, production facilities, and localized service networks across China, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

In the energy storage sector, Sunwoda and Sungrow maintain a deep and evolving global partnership spanning technology roadmaps, product platforms, manufacturing collaboration, and global delivery, enhancing the adaptability and reliability of energy storage solutions worldwide.

684Ah Stacked Battery Cell as a Cornerstone for System-Level Collaboration

The 684Ah stacked battery cell has become a key focus of joint development between Sunwoda and Sungrow, driving close collaboration across product definition, system integration, and engineering validation.

The recent delivery of the one-millionth 684Ah cell validates large-scale manufacturing and stable supply, laying the foundation for higher-capacity products and future storage solutions.

Committing to Long-Term Sustainable Development

Guided by its "LEAP" sustainability strategy, Sunwoda integrates sustainability across the full lifecycle of its operations, from design and manufacturing to supply chain management and recycling.

The company continues to advance initiatives including its digital Battery Passport, battery recycling, and material reuse, while remaining committed to achieving carbon peak by 2029 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

Looking ahead, Sunwoda will continue to work closely with global partners, including Sungrow, to help build the technological foundation and industrial ecosystem for next-generation energy systems.

About Sunwoda

Founded in 1997, Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd. went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300207) in 2011 and successfully listed GDR on the Swiss Stock Exchange in 2022. Through nearly three decades of dedication and innovation, Sunwoda has solidified its leadership in lithium-ion battery technology with industry-leading solutions and achieved remarkable business success — emerging as a hidden champion in the 3C battery sector, securing positions among the global top 10 in power battery installations, energy storage cell shipments, energy storage system shipments and ranked Bloomberg Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer.

Contact:

Zeng Edward

[email protected]

SOURCE Sunwoda