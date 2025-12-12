Sunwoda's 314Ah Cell is Now the World's First Battery Product Certified by EPD International

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwoda (Stock Code: 300207), a global full-scenario energy storage solution provider, announced that its 314Ah energy storage cell has officially been certified by EPD International, making it the first product in the global battery industry to receive this accreditation. Conducted by the internationally recognized Bureau Veritas, this certification marks a significant milestone in Sunwoda's leadership in lifecycle management and green, low-carbon manufacturing.

As a flagship member of Sunwoda's energy storage cell portfolio, the 314Ah cell is renowned for its outstanding safety, high energy density and ultra-long cycle life. Since mass production, it has earned strong recognition from customers worldwide and helped propel Sunwoda into the Top 10 for global energy storage cell shipments in China in 2025. Achieving EPD certification further validates the product's technical excellence and sustainability performance.

The certification adheres strictly to the Product Category Rules (PCR) recognized by the EPD International system, covering the full lifecycle—from raw material extraction, production, and transportation, to application and end-of-life stages. Backed by rigorous, verifiable scientific data, Sunwoda provides transparent disclosure of the 314Ah cell's environmental footprint, demonstrating its superior environmental performance to global customers.

This achievement reflects not only the strength of the 314Ah product but also Sunwoda's commitment to its ESG strategy. Sunwoda now offers a comprehensive portfolio of energy storage cells—102Ah, 280Ah, 314Ah, 588Ah and 684Ah—and leverages digital platforms such as its self-developed Battery Passport to accurately trace raw materials, energy consumption and process parameters. With the long-standing expertise in supply chain management, energy efficiency and green manufacturing, Sunwoda continues to reinforce an environmentally responsible production system and embed ESG principles into its core capabilities.

Looking ahead, Sunwoda will continue expanding the application of the EPD framework across its full energy storage cell portfolio, driving the standardized adoption of EPD within the industry. By upholding higher standards in green innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices, Sunwoda is committed to contributing greater value to the global energy transition and the development of clean energy worldwide.

