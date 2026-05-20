SUNY and D2L Launch Educator-in-Residence Program to Advance Digital Learning Practices

New research initiative will explore how educators use D2L Brightspace to support today's learners

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - As higher education navigates the rapid shift toward technology-enhanced learning, D2L and The State University of New York (SUNY) have launched a special edition of D2L's Educator-in-Residence program to support research projects that explore the ways technology can support educators and improve outcomes.

The initiative can help empower educators to use D2L Brightspace, an award-winning learning platform, to explore how digital learning tools can help increase accessibility and foster student success. Through collaborative research, the program aims to generate practical strategies and insights that educators can apply in their own classrooms—helping to build inclusive learning environments, advance pedagogical and curriculum innovation, and create a community of scholars committed to improving learning outcomes.

"Many educators feel that technology is no longer optional, but its integration must be intentional," said Dr. Cristi Ford, Chief Learning Officer at D2L. "We're working alongside SUNY to identify practical strategies that can help solve everyday challenges and elevate teaching and learning without losing the human connection that defines education."

Led by the Academic Affairs Division at D2L, the Educators-in-Residence program helps support innovative scholarship through seed funding, project management support, and opportunities for broad dissemination across SUNY institutions.

Five SUNY institutions will lead projects focused on the intersection of technology-enhanced teaching and learning:

"This program addresses one of the most pressing challenges in higher education—how to leverage technology to improve learning without compromising quality or equity," said Melur K. "Ram" Ramasubramanian, Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost at SUNY. "By pairing research with practical application, we aim to redefine pedagogy and empower educators to create transformative learning experiences for all students."

This research collaboration follows findings from the 2025 Time for Class survey by D2L and Tyton Partners. The survey revealed that higher education institutions are grappling with the complexity of integrating digital technology into learning environments and highlighted the need for more support and experimentation with emerging technologies.

Results from D2L's Educator-in-Residence program will be revealed at D2L Fusion, in Phoenix, Arizona, from July 8-10, 2026, offering practical strategies to help educators transform learning. Space is limited, register now to secure your spot and hear the results.

About The State University of New York (SUNY)

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive university system in the United States and spans 64 campuses throughout the state. SUNY educates approximately 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs, and nearly 2 million in workforce and professional development programs. Nearly 3 million SUNY alumni are located around the globe, each making their own unique impact. Learn more at SUNY.edu.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and businesses.

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SOURCE D2L