Super 8 by Wyndham #JourneySafe Campaign Seeks to Curb Drowsy Driving

In support of the campaign, Super 8 is offering up to 15 percent off the Best Available Rate on a future stay to anyone who pledges to #JourneySafe at www.super8.com/journeysafe . What's more, the brand is encouraging travelers to become advocates of their own, enabling them to share the dangers of drowsy driving with friends, family and loved ones via a host of downloadable resources including posters, infographics, talk points and more.

"As travelers' companion on the road, Super 8 takes pride in always being there for road warriors who are ready to pull over and get some much needed sleep," said Mike Mueller, Super 8 by Wyndham brand president. "Drowsy driving is completely preventable and it's our hope that, through this campaign, we'll help not only raise awareness, but encourage drivers to take action as soon as they notice the signs."

Anchored by a PSA-style video where iconic dashboard accessories – like a hula girl and bobbing dog – come to life to alert drivers of the warning signs of drowsy driving, #JourneySafe sends a timely wakeup call ahead of National Sleep Awareness Month in March and Daylight Saving Time on March 8, when many people across the country will lose an hour of sleep. The video is part of a broader digital campaign spanning email, web, display, mobile, and social.

Added Dr. Janet Kennedy, "Sleep is critically important not only for your personal health and wellness, but for the safety of those around you. We have all likely been drowsy drivers at some point, and tried the classic caffeine, sugar and music to stay awake on the road – but those don't work. Only sleep can truly overcome drowsiness."

To learn more about Super 8 by Wyndham's #JourneySafe campaign, or to take the pledge and become an advocate, visit www.super8.com/journeysafe. Promotional discount of up to 15 percent off the Best Available Rate is available through April 26, 2020. Full terms and conditions are available at www.super8.com.

About Super 8 by Wyndham

For more than four decades, Super 8® by Wyndham—the world's largest economy hotel brand with more than 2,900 hotels globally—has served as a trusted and convenient companion on the road. Today, we're on a mission to elevate economy, modernizing the brand for the next generation of traveler with redesigned rooms, fast, free Wi-Fi and a complimentary breakfast. Learn more www.super8.com. You can also like us on Facebook (wsww.facebook.com/super8) or follow us on Instagram (www.instagram.com/super8). For development opportunities, visit development.wyndhamhotels.com. See you on the road.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 831,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with approximately 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 81 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

