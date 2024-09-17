Super 8 Unveils Next Generation Guestroom Design

Making its debut amid the brand's 50th anniversary, INNOV8TE 2.0 is designed with today's travelers in mind, featuring refreshed color schemes, sleek furniture upgrades, crisp bedding, and durable flooring options all crafted to enhance the overall guest experience. With easy maintenance and straightforward installation, INNOV8TE 2.0 is a bold step forward for hotels looking to embrace the latest trends.





"As we celebrate our 50-year milestone, one thing's clear: Super 8 is not slowing down. Our commitment to innovation has driven us to create INNOV8TE 2.0, which is more than just an upgrade—it's a bold leap forward. By placing our owners at the center of everything we do, we're elevating economy with a seamless, easy-to-implement design upgrade that streamlines hotel operations and helps drive success. With INNOV8TE, we're not just keeping pace—we're setting the standard."

- Mike Mueller, President, Super 8 by Wyndham

Driving Innovation with Owners in Mind

With accent pieces that bring the vibrancy of Super 8 to life, combined with sleek, easy-to-clean furniture, resilient flooring, and fresh, triple-sheeted bedding, INNOV8TE 2.0 offers a stylish upgrade to hotels.

Beyond aesthetics, the package delivers practical benefits by streamlining housekeeping for more efficient maintenance, using durable, long-lasting materials to cut replacement costs, and optimizing every inch of space to enhance room functionality. These combined improvements make it a game-changer for hotel operations. Upgraded features include:

Sleek and Efficient Case Goods: New lighter-colored finishes brighten the room and are designed to maximize every inch of space. Upgrades include a combo unit that integrates the refrigerator, microwave, TV, along with new bedside tables, all with an open-front design that helps prevent guests from leaving personal items behind and minimizes cleaning time. Additionally, furniture arrives fully assembled, helping owners bypass setup hassles for a smooth installation.





New lighter-colored finishes brighten the room and are designed to maximize every inch of space. Upgrades include a combo unit that integrates the refrigerator, microwave, TV, along with new bedside tables, all with an open-front design that helps prevent guests from leaving personal items behind and minimizes cleaning time. Additionally, furniture arrives fully assembled, helping owners bypass setup hassles for a smooth installation. Vibrant Accents: For road warriors who love Super 8's iconic colors, new accents like red desk lamps and seating, and bold yellow accents seamlessly incorporate these hues, infusing the space with vibrant energy. A fresh addition to the INNOV8TE design, a new 3-hook wall-mounted panel replaces traditional clothes racks with a space-efficient alternative.





For road warriors who love Super 8's iconic colors, new accents like red desk lamps and seating, and bold yellow accents seamlessly incorporate these hues, infusing the space with vibrant energy. A fresh addition to the INNOV8TE design, a new 3-hook wall-mounted panel replaces traditional clothes racks with a space-efficient alternative. Modern Window Treatments: Roller shades offer an easy-to-clean, simple-to-install, and durable solution that helps enhance energy efficiency by blocking excess sunlight. For those who prefer traditional drapes, a selection of new, modern patterns is available to complement the room decor.





Roller shades offer an easy-to-clean, simple-to-install, and durable solution that helps enhance energy efficiency by blocking excess sunlight. For those who prefer traditional drapes, a selection of new, modern patterns is available to complement the room decor. Stylish Flooring Options : With easy installation and excellent resistance to stains, scratches, and everyday wear, LVT flooring combines durability with a sleek, sophisticated appearance. Owners who prefer carpeting will find the new versatile gray and charcoal designs both durable and well-suited for high foot traffic.





: With easy installation and excellent resistance to stains, scratches, and everyday wear, LVT flooring combines durability with a sleek, sophisticated appearance. Owners who prefer carpeting will find the new versatile gray and charcoal designs both durable and well-suited for high foot traffic. Sleek Seating: The lounge chair, a seating staple, is compact to maximize room space while mixing in a vibrant splash of red. Featuring durable vinyl upholstery, it blends comfort with easy maintenance.





The lounge chair, a seating staple, is compact to maximize room space while mixing in a vibrant splash of red. Featuring durable vinyl upholstery, it blends comfort with easy maintenance. Signature Black-And-White Headboard Art: A hallmark of the Super 8 room, the iconic headboard returns with a vibrant pop of yellow. Loved by both guests and owners, it features hyper-local artwork that offers a unique sense of place at every hotel. More than just stylish, it's durability and easy cleaning, provide lasting quality with minimal upkeep.

Saving Owners Time and Money

The beauty of INNOV8TE 2.0 lies in its flexibility, with owners able to opt for either a complete guestroom upgrade or gradual improvements, so they can update rooms at their own pace or all at once. Through Wyndham's Manufacturer Direct program, owners can independently integrate INNOV8TE 2.0 into their hotels, benefiting from cost savings and the ability to select and install elements that best suit their hotel's needs. For those who prefer a more traditional renovation route, Wyndham offers support through its Procurement Service Providers.

INNOV8TE 2.0 was first unveiled to owners at Wyndham's Global Conference in Anaheim, California, in September 2023 and is now available. For additional details on the latest room designs, as well as franchising opportunities with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

*INNOV8TE 2.0 king room configurations start at US$1,850 per key, not including freight, tax and installation.

About Super 8 by Wyndham

For five decades, Super 8® by Wyndham—one of the world's largest economy hotel brands with more than 2,600 hotels globally—has served as a trusted and convenient companion on the road. Today, we're on a mission to elevate economy, modernizing the brand for the next generation of traveler with redesigned rooms, fast, free Wi-Fi and a complimentary light breakfast. Learn more www.super8.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. For development opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of nearly 885,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 110 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts