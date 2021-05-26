Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market by Type, Application and Region - Global to 2026

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market by Type (Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide, Copolymers), Application (Personal Hygiene, Agriculture, Medical, Industrial, Packaging, Construction, Oil & Gas), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global super absorbent polymers market is projected to grow from USD 9.8 billion in 2021 to USD 13.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021 and 2026.

Increasing demand for super absorbent polymers from personal & hygiene segments and growing global population is driving the market for super absorbent polymers. However, mature market for diapers in emerging economies are expected to act as a restraint for this market. Rising population and rapid urbanization in emerging economies and development of bio-based super absorbent polymers are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of super absorbent polymers. The major challenge faced by players is the volatile price of raw materials.

In terms of value, the sodium polyacrylate segment is projected to account for the largest share of the super absorbent polymers market, by type, during the forecast period

Sodium polyacrylate accounted for the largest share of the SAP market in 2018. It is often called the 'super slurper' and is widely preferred for its ability to absorb as much as 400-800 times water than its mass. It is also the most commonly used type in personal hygiene products such as baby diapers, adult continence products, sanitary napkins, and agricultural applications.

Personal Hygiene accounts for the largest market share in the SAP market

Personal hygiene is the largest application of SAP. The largest use of SAP is found in personal disposable hygiene products, such as baby diapers, adult protective underwear, and sanitary napkins. Diaper manufacturing is the largest application of SAP worldwide. Due to the increase in birth rate, baby diapers are witnessing rapid growth. Growing population and increased awareness regarding personal hygiene are resulting in the rise in demand for sanitary napkins. Besides baby diapers and sanitary napkins, the demand for adult diapers is also increasing at a higher rate because of the increasing aging population and the growing number of cases of adult incontinence.

The APAC region leads the super absorbent polymers market in terms of value

APAC is the largest super absorbent polymers market, and this trend is expected to continue until 2026. The region is also projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. China accounted for the largest market in the region, followed by India, Japan, and South Korea in the year 2020. Much of the growth in demand for SAP in the region is attributed to the growing population and increasing awareness regarding personal hygiene in the region. Penetration of personal hygiene products such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and sanitary napkins is relatively low in this region. Thus, there is a huge potential for the growth of this market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth of the Global Population

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Fluff-Less Diapers

5.2.1.3 Focus on the Effective Management of Irrigation Water

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Mature Market for Diapers in Developed Economies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Bio-Based Super Absorbent Polymers

5.2.3.2 High Growth Potential of Super Absorbent Polymers-Based Personal Hygiene Products in Developing Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatile Prices of Raw Materials

5.2.4.2 Difficulty in the Disposal of Non-Biodegradable Super Absorbent Polymers

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5 Ecosystem Mapping

5.6 YC-YCC Drivers

6 Impact of COVID-19 on Super Absorbent Polymers Market

7 Super Absorbent Polymers Market, by Type

8 Super Absorbent Polymers Market, by Application

9 Super Absorbent Polymers Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nippon Shokubai

11.1.8 Analyst's View

11.2 BASF

11.3 Evonik

11.4 Sumitomo Seika

11.5 LG Chem

11.6 SDP Global (Sanyo Chemical Industries)

11.7 Formosa Plastics Corp.

11.8 Yixing Danson Technology

11.9 Satellite Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

11.10 Kao Corporation

11.11 Chase Corporation

11.12 Other Companies

11.12.1 High Smart Commodity Co. Ltd.

11.12.2 Xitao Polymer Co. Ltd.

11.12.3 Soco

11.12.4 Chinafloc

11.12.5 Acuro Organics Limited

11.12.6 Songwon Industrial

11.12.7 M2 Polymer Technologies

11.12.8 Shandong Haoyue New Materials Co. Ltd.

11.12.9 Aprotek

12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

