Super Auto App Way.com and Advia Credit Union Partner to Ease the Burden of Costly Car Expenses

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From high-interest car loans to rising repair bills, car expenses cause tremendous stress when consumers try to balance already high living costs. That is where Advia Credit Union and Way.com are hoping they can help.

With the Way app, customers save up to $1500 a year on car expenses.

As part of their mission to make car ownership affordable, Way is partnering with Advia so they can provide the lowest rates possible across multiple areas of car expenses to their members. Way.com offers innovative benefits including auto refinancing, gas discounts, glass breakage protection, free car washes, and substantial parking discounts. The auto app also aims to provide peace of mind for drivers with digital roadside assistance, a free mechanics hotline, free 100-point inspection, AD&D coverage, and layoff protection.

"Our mission is to provide financial advantages for our members, and the partnership with Way fulfills that promise. We saw great synergy between our two companies and believe members will find maximum value and financial relief from the solutions Way is offering." Bill Clancy, Vice President of Consumer Lending of Advia Credit Union, said.

Steven Gordon, Way's Executive Director of Financial Partnerships, agreed. "We are two like-minded businesses who believe in quality offerings and financial solutions that truly help people. I'm really excited to be able to offer what we've worked hard on to the members of Advia Credit Union."

About Way.com:

Way.com is the leading fintech platform for car ownership, where 9 million drivers have discovered high-quality car services in one destination. The #1 auto super app team believes car ownership should be affordable for all Americans. Customers saved millions in 2023 with the company's tech-forward approach, as they signed up for the best auto insurance and parking rates in-app in seconds. The car services marketplace also finds and reserves the best city and airport parking, sets customers up with the top-rated car washes in the area, offers the best auto refinance rates, roadside assistance, gas discounts, and has partnered with thousands of parking locations, car washes, and hundreds of insurance carriers covering all 50 states.

About Advia Credit Union

Advia Credit Union's mission is to provide financial advantages to its members. With $3 Billion in assets, Advia seeks to provide the quickest and easiest solutions available to maximize financial value to its nearly 200,000 members in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Advia's team of over 500 professionals delivers excellent service and innovative financial products at 32 locations and via digital and mobile platforms. Advia is guided by its core values: driving progress, acting with integrity, building and strengthening relationships and keeping people at the core. Learn more by visiting www.adviacu.org.

