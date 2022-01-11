Super Bowl Advertisers are Ready for Game Day - Kellogg School of Management Professors Available for Interviews

EVANSTON, Ill., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertising slots for the Super Bowl are nearly sold out and advertisers are gearing up for their biggest night in advertising – and another unique opportunity to deliver ads during the pandemic. Brands are slowly unveiling their advertising plans that revolve around the $6.5 million price tag for a 30-second spot on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, significantly higher than $5.5 million price tag in 2021.

Leading up to, during and after the Super Bowl, professors at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University are available to comment on the trends and what to expect from this year's Super Bowl ads.

What: Two professors and more than 50 students from Kellogg School of Management will conduct its 18th consecutive Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review. The students grade the advertisements in real time based on strategic criteria known as the ADPLAN and produce a final ranking of their most – and least – effective advertisers. Professors Derek Rucker and Tim Calkins co-lead the school's Ad Review and can discuss topics such as:

What tone can viewers expect during this year's Super Bowl?

How will the ongoing pandemic impact advertiser's plans?

Will diversity, equity, and inclusion take center stage for brands?

What makes for a winning or losing Super Bowl ad?

What are some of the best and worst advertisements from past Super Bowl campaigns?

How will brands leverage social media in unique ways to cut through the clutter?

Who: Two Kellogg School professors are leading experts on Super Bowl advertising:

Professor Derek Rucker is the Sandy & Morton Goldman Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies in Marketing at the Kellogg School. Rucker's research focuses on advertising strategy and consumer behavior with an emphasis on the study of attitudes, persuasion, and social influence. Rucker has been published in a number of academic journals, is the author of "Advertising Strategy" (5th edition), and is the co-chair of faculty research at Kellogg School.

Professor Tim Calkins is a clinical professor of marketing and associate chair of the marketing department at the Kellogg School. Calkins teaches courses in marketing strategy and biomedical marketing, and acts as co-academic director of the school's branding program. He is also the author of "Defending Your Brand, How Smart Companies Use Defensive Strategy to Deal with Competitive Attacks," "How to Wash a Chicken: Mastering the Business Presentation," and "Breakthrough Marketing Plans."

When: Professors Rucker and Calkins are available for interviews leading up to the Super Bowl. They also are available the day of the game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, and Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, for interviews in person, via phone or via Zoom/Skype. Before, during and after the game, viewers are encouraged to join the social media conversation using #KelloggBowl.

More info: To schedule an interview or learn more about the Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review, visit http://www.kellogg.northwestern.edu/news-events/superbowl/.

Media Contacts:

Haley Robinson

910-986-2270

[email protected]

SOURCE Kellogg School of Management